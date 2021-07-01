DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed the breakup via Golf Channel, but DeChambeau told ESPN the two were merely taking a “break.”
“Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired,” Falkoff said. “In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.
“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”
Tucker originally became DeChambeau’s caddie in 2016. After separating in 2017, they reunited in 2018 and Tucker has been on the bag for all eight of the 27-year-old DeChambeau’s PGA Tour wins, including the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Ben Schomin, who Golfweek identified as a Cobra equipment’s tour representative, is caddying for DeChambeau this week at the Detroit Golf Club.
Princeton barred women from its astronomy graduate programme until 1975.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet