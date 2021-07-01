World

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie Tim Tucker taking ‘break’

By Reuters 1 July 2021
Caption
Bryson Dechambeau of the US plays a shot from the fairway on the 14th hole during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker split prior to Thursday's start of his title defense at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed the breakup via Golf Channel, but DeChambeau told ESPN the two were merely taking a “break.”

“Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired,” Falkoff said. “In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.

“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

Tucker originally became DeChambeau’s caddie in 2016. After separating in 2017, they reunited in 2018 and Tucker has been on the bag for all eight of the 27-year-old DeChambeau’s PGA Tour wins, including the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Ben Schomin, who Golfweek identified as a Cobra equipment’s tour representative, is caddying for DeChambeau this week at the Detroit Golf Club.

