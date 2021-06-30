World

Tottenham name former Wolves boss Nuno as new manager

By Reuters 30 June 2021
Caption
epa09212701 Wolverhampton Wanderers? head coach Nuno Espirito Santo arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

June 30 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after the Portuguese left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

 

Nuno left Wolves after four seasons where they achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and retained their status as a top flight side over three seasons.

He previously also managed Valencia and Porto.

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy,” he said in a statement on the club website.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

The 47-year-old joins Tottenham as a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by the north London club in April, with Ryan Mason taking interim charge until the end of the last campaign.

Nuno’s appointment comes after Tottenham hired Fabio Paratici as their new director of football earlier this month. The 48-year-old was previously the chief football officer at Juventus for 11 years.

Tottenham, who finished seventh last season, begin their new league campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Aug. 15. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Jacob Zuma draws from the patriarch’s playbook as he insults Judge Sisi Khampepe

By Ferial Haffajee

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hitting the brakes: New car sales slow down in June as consumers curb spending

Mfuneko Toyana
31 mins ago
2 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

SAPS must get its act together: Increase in carjackings damages the economy

Chris de Kock and Craig Schwabe
17 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN Op-Ed

Thousands of lives at risk if South Africa goes ahead with local government elections, says medical specialist
Fareed Abdullah 34 mins ago
16 mins

"Five exclamation marks - the sure sign of an insane mind." ~ Terry Pratchett

OP-ED

No recovery without rescue: Relief measures in South Africa need to move at the scale and pace of the pandemic (Part One)

Busi Sibeko, Katrina Lehmann-Grube and Zimbali Mncube 54 mins ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

PFAS pandemic: Polyfluoroalkyl chemicals contaminate our food, clothes, environment and even bloodstream — tight regulations must be implemented

Jennifer Smout
1 hour ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Not so sweet: Tongaat Hulett again delays debt talks, share price falls

Mfuneko Toyana
1 hour ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index edges down in June, but employment index back in positive territory

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Skewed attitudes against migrants in South Africa’s public health system fuel medical xenophobia

Paul Kariuki and Tawanda Matema
1 hour ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved