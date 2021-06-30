DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Empire of Pain: A tale of the family that fuelled the US opioid crisis

By Rebecca Pitt 30 June 2021

Author Patrick Radden Keefe, award-winning writer at the New Yorker | Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis. (Photos: Supplied)

Patrick Radden Kaeefe’s latest book, ‘Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty’, tells the devastating tale of how small incremental moral compromises coalesced into a public health crisis that killed hundreds of thousands and addicted millions.

Patrick Radden Kaeefe’s fourth book, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, chronicles three generations of the Sackler family, one of the richest families in the world whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin, the painkiller that spurred the US’s opioid crisis of recent years. 

The book, which launched on Wednesday, details and points to a “collective” corruption that led to the addiction crisis: sketchy health regulators, deceived doctors and deluded facts about the highly addictive opioids. 

It is a story of “total system failure”, Kaeefe, a staff writer at New Yorker magazine, told Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis at the virtual book launch. But, Kaeefe said, the Sackler family share a “special part” of the blame, owing to their early moves in what would lead to the crisis that killed half a million people. 

Kaeefe, who had already written extensively about the illegal drug trade, came to the subject of the book indirectly. 

“I was very interested in drug cartels in Mexico and the ways in which they operated — not just as criminal organisations but as multinational commodities: businesses,” he said.

Investigating a strange uptick in Mexican heroin moving across the border into the US led him to the opioid crisis. 

“As I looked into that [uptick in heroin], I discovered the dimensions of the opioid crisis, which was a staggering public health crisis,” he said. 

Kaeefe’s investigation led him to a pharmaceutical company that was, in the words of a former employee, “the tip of the spear” of companies fuelling the opioid epidemic. 

The company was Purdue Pharma, privately held and owned by the elusive Sackler family. The family name engaged Kaeefe’s interest. The Sacklers were largely known for their philanthropic gestures, but the origins of their fortune were a mystery. 

“For all I knew they made their money in the 19th century. But it turned out that most of this fortune was actually made in recent decades,” said Kaeefe.

“There was this paradox in that the family had this kind of mania for putting their name on philanthropic gifts on buildings, on wings of museums and university buildings. 

“On the flip side of that, they have been very careful of erasing the family name when it came to the opioids that they sold or the devastating legacy of those opioids.” 

What Kaeefe uncovered, and tells in his well-documented opus, was a trail of evidence, from legal documents to personal emails from the Sacklers showing how the family micromanaged the company, knowing what their product was doing.

“One of the big decisions in the book was to not write a book about the opioid crisis per se, but to really tell this as a family saga,” he said. 

Kaeefe’s book traces the crisis back to Arthur Sackler, who designed the marketing scheme for Valium and took advantage of the pharmaceutical boom when penicillin had just been introduced and “there was a real sense [that] some day there would be a pill for every human affliction”.

“He had a genius for breaking down the boundaries between medicine and commerce, for allowing commerce to manipulate and drive medicine,” said Kaeefe.

“Even though he died in 1987, you can see — in embryo in the story of Arthur Sackler — all of the phenomena that will later play out in the opioid crisis and indeed, the family’s marketing and sale of OxyContin, this very powerful drug.” 

While the Sackler family claim to not have known the deceitful workings of their company, the book documents otherwise.  

“The opioid crisis is a tremendously complicated public health crisis that unfolds for a quarter of a century. You don’t get there through the bad actions of any one actor or set of actors, it takes a village.” DM

Buy the book here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 2

  • I ordered this book, but wasn’t given the discounted price for Insiders. I was asked to sign up as an insider again. So I cancelled the order. Can you check your order form and correct it or make it more user-friendly for actual Insiders?

  • How did a stray A get stuck in the author’s name (Kaeefe instead of Keefe) throughout the article, and in the article tag, when the cover of the book, also present, shouts out the correct spelling of his name. Got it right in the picture caption, but not once in the article. This is not just an error, it is sheer sloppiness, not worthy of the DM.

    • ANALYSIS

    Jacob Zuma draws from the patriarch’s playbook as he insults Judge Sisi Khampepe

    By Ferial Haffajee

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    Hitting the brakes: New car sales slow down in June as consumers curb spending

    Mfuneko Toyana
    1 min ago
    2 mins

    MAVERICK CITIZEN Op-Ed

    Thousands of lives at risk if South Africa goes ahead with local government elections, says medical specialist

    Fareed Abdullah
    4 mins ago
    16 mins

    NEWSDECK

    News and reports from around the world

    Last updated: 12 mins ago

    OP-ED

    No recovery without rescue: Relief measures in South Africa need to move at the scale and pace of the pandemic (Part One)
    Busi Sibeko, Katrina Lehmann-Grube and Zimbali Mncube 23 mins ago
    6 mins

    Early South American humans used to hunt car-sized armadillos called Glyptodon. They would use the shells for housing.

    MAVERICK CITIZEN

    PFAS pandemic: Polyfluoroalkyl chemicals contaminate our food, clothes, environment and even bloodstream — tight regulations must be implemented

    Jennifer Smout 39 mins ago
    8 mins

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    Not so sweet: Tongaat Hulett again delays debt talks, share price falls

    Mfuneko Toyana
    46 mins ago
    2 mins

    OP-ED

    Skewed attitudes against migrants in South Africa’s public health system fuel medical xenophobia

    Paul Kariuki and Tawanda Matema
    50 mins ago
    3 mins

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index edges down in June, but employment index back in positive territory

    Ed Stoddard
    57 mins ago
    2 mins

    OPINIONISTA

    So much for the notion of a global village: We need a vaccine against inequality

    Brett Herron
    1 hour ago
    5 mins

    Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved