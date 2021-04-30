STREET TALK

Covid-19: Getting Vaccinated – the facts in a time of misinformation (Video)

By Street Talk 30 April 2021
Caption
Sarah Maphuku Magodielo is currently working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, clinical education and teaching unit as a clinical facilitator for Ophthalmology Nursing for St Johns Eye Clinic.

What makes COVID-19 different from other viruses? How trustworthy can a vaccination be that's been produced so quickly? Street Talk speaks to medical professionals and vaccine-takers to get the answers.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

