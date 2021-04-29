By Ekow Dontoh
Apr 26, 2021, 6:10 PM
Word Count: 124
The vaccines donated by the Covax facility will expire on June 24, Susie Villeneuve, UNICEF’s Regional Adviser for Health Systems Strengthening, West and Central Africa, said at a conference in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, which she joined by video call.
A lack of shipment plans to support inoculation campaigns and insufficient vaccination sites have impaired access in many countries, and the short shelf-life of AstraZeneca Plc vaccines have made reallocations necessary, she said.
Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Madagascar and Comoros, are among possible recipients of the Congolese batch, according to the official.
