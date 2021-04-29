Sport

Tim Tebow works out for Jaguars at tight end Source: FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

By Reuters 29 April 2021
The former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.

Tim Tebow wants to get back into professional football.

Tebow, 33, starred at the University of Florida under coach Urban Meyer, who’s entering his first season as the Jaguars’ head coach. Tebow grew up in Jacksonville before enrolling at Florida.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that “there has been at least some discussion” of Jacksonville signing him.

Denver selected Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After only lasting three seasons in the NFL with the Broncos and Jets, Tebow changed focus to professional baseball. He played in the New York Mets’ organization from 2016 to 2019, reaching as high as Triple-A in 2019, but announced his retirement from baseball in February.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was a dual-threat quarterback who ran for 57 touchdowns over four seasons at Florida, while also passing for 88 TDs.

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Tebow has a frame that could translate to the tight-end position despite not playing there at any point since high school. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is 6-5, 260, while San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is 6-4, 250.

