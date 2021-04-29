World

SAP Reaches Deal With U.S. After Violating Iran Sanctions

By Bloomberg 29 April 2021
Caption
The SAP SE logo sits on an office building at the company's headquarter campus site in Walldorf, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. SAP, Europes biggest software company, boosted its revenue and operating profit forecasts for 2020 after reporting fourth quarter income that met analyst estimates. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --The U.S. Justice Department said German software company SAP SE entered into a non-prosecution agreement after being the first company to come forward and voluntarily disclose that it violated export and sanctions laws related to Iran.

By Chris Strohm
Apr 29, 2021, 8:45 PM – Updated on Apr 29, 2021, 9:22 PM
Word Count: 236
Under the accord, the company voluntarily admitted it illegally exported thousands of software products to companies in Iran and front companies outside of Iran in violation of sanctions and agreed to help U.S. agencies conduct further investigations, the department announced Thursday.

SAP — Europe’s biggest software maker — agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $8 million as part of a resolution with the U.S. departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury.

“This could have been far worse for SAP had we discovered this on our own,” John Demers, head of the Justice Department’s national security division, told reporters Thursday. “The message now is for other companies that may be in their shoes is to see from this case the clear benefit of coming forward and self-disclosing potential willful violations.”

The company said in a statement that it welcomed a resolution of the issue.

“We accept full responsibility for past conduct, and we have enhanced our internal controls to ensure compliance with applicable laws,” SAP said. “Our significant remediation efforts, combined with our full and proactive cooperation with U.S. authorities, have led to a mutually agreeable resolution of the Iran investigation without the imposition of an external monitor.”

(Updates with company statement from fifth paragraph)
–With assistance from Dina Bass.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa pushes party line in parliamentary oversight – but Zondo isn’t buying it

By Marianne Merten

2021 STATE OF THE UNION

China and the US economy loom large as Joe Biden reflects on 99 days in power

J Brooks Spector
3 mins ago
10 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 surge in India: a wake-up call for Africa to take pre-emptive action now

Peter Fabricius
1 min ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 52 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘Rethink capitalism’ says Thuli Madonsela — activists and academics unite to call for Basic Income Guarantee
Mark Heywood 15 mins ago
5 mins

Earl Wild was the first person to play the piano live on TV. He was also the first to do so on the internet 58 years later.

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and three others arrested in connection with murder of Charl Kinnear

Vincent Cruywagen 10 mins ago
3 mins

TAXING TASK

Edward Kieswetter: Opposition to rebuilding SARS also comes from within

Rebecca Davis
19 mins ago
4 mins

WESTERN CAPE

Cop wounded in botched Macassar cash-in-transit heist on the Cape Flats

Rebecca Pitt
34 mins ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

For next pandemic we need vaccines in 100 days, says expert

Chris Bateman
9 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Payback

Zapiro
8 hours ago

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved