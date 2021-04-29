Business Maverick

Powell Waves Inflation Worries Away as Fed Holds Rates Near Zero

By Bloomberg 29 April 2021
Caption
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Photographer: Al Drago/The New York Times/Bloomberg

Jerome Powell had a ready answer to counter criticism that the Federal Reserve is running risks with inflation, as he signalled it will maintain aggressive support as the U.S. recovery gathers speed.

“The economy is beginning to move ahead with real momentum,” the Fed chair told reporters Wednesday after the central bank held interest rates near zero and kept bond purchases at $120 billion a month.

That’s likely to push up prices amid surging demand, but “an episode of one-time price increases as the economy re-opens is not the same thing as, and is not likely to lead to, persistently higher year-over-year inflation,” he said.

Powell was dismissive of anecdotes of labor shortages, explaining it mostly as an allocation problem, while also noting that millions of workers thrown out of employment during the pandemic are still on the sidelines.

Recent spikes in U.S. retail sales, employment underscore Fed view of strengthening

He also said that employers didn’t seem to be bidding up wages yet, despite the claims of scarcity in some sectors. And he played down the rise of goods prices as a matter of supply catching up with demand as a recovery takes hold.

During one detailed answer on inflation he appeared to be reading from notes — reinforcing the impression that he’d expected to be confronted about price pressures amid ultra-easy Fed policy — and wasn’t going to back down.

“I took away that not even any preliminary discussion of a change in policy is imminent,” said Carl Tannenbaum chief economist at Northern Trust in Chicago. “He gave a spirited defense of the Fed’s view on inflation and employment. They are very happy with the course they are on and not likely to change it soon.”

Powell and his colleagues met amid growing optimism for the U.S. recovery, helped by widening vaccinations and aggressive monetary and fiscal support.

President Joe Biden will unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care when he addresses a joint session of Congress later on Wednesday, while highlighting his $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package he signed into law last month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We continue to expect tapering to occur in the first quarter of 2022 and interest-rate liftoff to begin sometime around 2024-25”

— Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva (economists)

At the same time, a rise in coronavirus cases in some regions around the world casts a shadow over global growth prospects, giving policy makers reason to remain patient on withdrawing support.

Marking a clear improvement since Covid-19 took hold more than a year ago, the Fed said in its statement that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.”

U.S. central bankers repeated they would not change the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” is made on their employment and inflation goals. The target range of the benchmark federal funds rate was kept at zero to 0.25%, where it’s been since March 2020.

Not Time

Powell said that it was not yet time to discuss scaling back asset purchases, while acknowledging a strong U.S. employment report in March which saw 916,000 jobs added to nonfarm payrolls.

“When the time comes for us to talk about talking about it we’ll do that. But that time is not now,” he said. “We’ve had one great jobs report. It’s not enough. We’re going to act on actual data, not on a forecast, and we’re just going to need to see more data. It’s no more complicated than that.”

Powell suggested the central bank will look through inflation readings above its 2% target, though if it were to move “persistently and materially above 2% in a manner that threatened to move longer-term inflation expectations materially above 2% we would use our tools to bring inflation expectations down to mandate consistent levels.”

“Markets are having a hard time digesting this — there is a split whether inflation pressures are going to end up being persistent and what this means for the Fed,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc. “The Fed is saying, ‘I hear you. Inflation is going to be above 2% for a while, but I am trying to tell you we are not going to do anything about it.” That means the judgment on tapering bond purchases will be measured by gains in the labor market “almost exclusively.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade unions representing public servants get ready to rumble

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Mango customers left stranded at SA airports as airline suspends flights 

Ray Mahlaka
16 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trading statement: Pepkor buoyed by demand for furniture and electronics

Stephen Gunnion
6 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

MTN joins heated race to enter Ethiopia’s telecommunications industry
Ray Mahlaka 6 hours ago
4 mins

Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Monetary policy is stifling economic recovery

Roelof Botha 6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Unlocking the economic benefits and bringing down the public sector costs of the climate crisis

Sharon Wood
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Goodbye, Mr Bank Manager – I’ll open my new account by taking a selfie

Toby Shapshak
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Consumers no longer forced to lodge non-bank credit complaints with National Credit Regulator

Georgina Crouth
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Several ways to reduce estate executor fees

Kenny Meiring
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson 16 – Investing in middle management creates a default succession plan

Allon Raiz
7 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved