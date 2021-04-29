Business Maverick

Facebook Blocks #ResignModi Posts for Hours as India Crisis Grows

By Bloomberg 29 April 2021
Caption
People wait at an entry gate of a Covid-19 vaccination center at the Goregaon NESCO jumbo Covid centre in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. India's spike in virus numbers has prompted state governments to impose movement curbs, which in turn have tamped down economic activity as well as stoked price pressures because of broken supply chains.

Facebook Inc. blocked posts tagged #ResignModi before restoring them hours later, stoking a controversy that’s erupted over government requests to remove social media content as India grapples with an escalating Covid crisis.

Facebook said it barred the hashtag by mistake and not at the behest of the government, without elaborating. Facebook periodically blocks hashtags for a variety of reasons, some manually but many also based on automated internal guidelines. The error stemmed from content associated with the label and not the hashtag itself, the spokesperson added.

The hours-long block, which came ahead of the final phase of lawmaker elections in a key state and effectively wiped posts calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign, follows public outrage and official efforts to curb content critical of the way his government has handled the pandemic. This year, the country established new rules that require the likes of Facebook and Twitter Inc. to take down unlawful content quicker, triggering a debate over freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy.

“We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” a Facebook company spokesperson said.

Read more: ‘Please Help!’: Covid Tragedy Spills Onto Social Media in India

A fresh wave of the coronavirus has roiled India in recent weeks, leaving hospital beds, medicines and oxygen in short supply. Crematoriums are overrun, and India has reported several days of more than 300,000 new daily infections. Many have taken to social media to seek help for their predicament, inundating services like WhatsApp and Instagram with pleas for everything from hospital beds to medicines, CT scans, doorstep Covid tests, and even food for the elderly in quarantine.

It’s also stirred public anger over the handling of the crisis. India’s government in response has ordered U.S. social-media companies to block posts, saying Covid-related misinformation risked spurring a panic and disrupting efforts to bring the pandemic under control.

Twitter Inc. has removed or restricted access to Covid-related posts over the past month. Earlier this year, the social media giant had to permanently suspend more than 500 accounts and block access to hundreds of others in India, acceding to a government order to restrain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content related to farmers’ protests. The company has said it reviews all valid legal requests it receives under the company’s guidelines and local rules.

Read more: Modi’s Sprawling Delhi Makeover Fuels Anger in Virus-Hit India

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade unions representing public servants get ready to rumble

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Mango customers left stranded at SA airports as airline suspends flights 

Ray Mahlaka
16 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trading statement: Pepkor buoyed by demand for furniture and electronics

Stephen Gunnion
6 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

MTN joins heated race to enter Ethiopia’s telecommunications industry
Ray Mahlaka 6 hours ago
4 mins

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Monetary policy is stifling economic recovery

Roelof Botha 6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Unlocking the economic benefits and bringing down the public sector costs of the climate crisis

Sharon Wood
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Goodbye, Mr Bank Manager – I’ll open my new account by taking a selfie

Toby Shapshak
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Consumers no longer forced to lodge non-bank credit complaints with National Credit Regulator

Georgina Crouth
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Several ways to reduce estate executor fees

Kenny Meiring
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson 16 – Investing in middle management creates a default succession plan

Allon Raiz
6 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved