Cape Town township gets a pop-up cinema

By Ashraf Hendricks and Mary-Anne Gontsana 29 April 2021

A pop-up cinema has been established by a Khayelitsha resident in order to create a safe environment for children of all ages to congregate on weekends and holidays and enjoy a good movie. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

25-year-old Buhle Sithela is bringing movies to children in Harare, Khayelitsha.

First published in GroundUp.

With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.

