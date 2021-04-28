World

Turkish Cypriots offer two-state plan at UN talks, dismissed by Greek Cypriots

By Reuters 28 April 2021
Caption
epa09163518 The flags of Greece and Cyprus (L) and of Turkey and the unrecognized Northern Cyprus (R) flying between the minarets of the Selimiye Mosque, historically known as Cathedral of Saint Sophia, or Agia Sofia, near the UN-controlled buffer zone in the ethnically-divided capital city of Nicosia, Cyprus, 27 April 2021. The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

GENEVA, April 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish Cypriot delegation to U.N.-sponsored talks proposed a two-state solution for Cyprus on Wednesday to end the conflict with Greek Cypriots and put the island's two communities on an equal footing, but it was swiftly rejected by the Greek Cypriot side.

 

The Mediterranean island was split in 1974 between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north. Only Turkey recognises the breakaway state in Northern Cyprus.

The proposal was presented at informal talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, who had urged both sides to “be creative” after a four-year stalemate in peace negotiations.

The foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain are also taking part as guarantor nations in the two-day talks.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who presented the plan, told Reuters earlier this week that he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution will bring a “new vision” to the talks, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.

“The Turkish Cypriot proposal is aimed at establishing a cooperative relationship between the two States on the island based on their inherent sovereign equality and equal international status,” the Turkish Cypriot proposal said.

It called on Guterres to take an initiative leading to the U.N. Security Council adopting a resolution securing the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides.

On that basis, negotiations would follow under his auspices on the future relationship between the two independent states, focusing on property, security and “border adjustment”, it said.

Any agreement reached would be submitted for approval in simultaneous referenda in the two states, it added.

But Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who serves as president of the island’s internationally-recognised government, said that the proposal was a “great disappointment”.

“Of course I have told the Secretary-General that our attempt was to create a positive climate, without provocations, without any references to whatever unacceptable (things) we heard. I have also told the Secretary-General that we will submit, in writing, our own positions,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michele Kambas in Nicosia; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa admits to ‘massive system failure’ in the appointment of SOE boards

By Ferial Haffajee

MISSIONS IMPOSSIBLE

Cost-cutting: South Africa to close ten embassies, consulates

Peter Fabricius
8 mins ago
< 1 min

REPORT

Israel guilty of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians, says Human Rights Watch

Peter Fabricius
9 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

State backtracks on arson charges against Mother City blaze suspect
Christi Nortier 14 mins ago
3 mins

The programming language Python is named after Monty Python.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

UCT fire damage: Call for volunteers to help with salvage operations at Jagger Library

Michelle Banda 12 mins ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

When stereotypes, misconceptions and Wikipedia decide the fate of LGBTQI+ asylum seekers

John Marnell, B Camminga, Mandivavarira Mudarikwa, Amy-Leigh Payne and Miriam Gleckman-Krut
6 mins ago
10 mins

REFLECTION

Fire and the sword: African conversations about book conservation are needed to prevent further literary loss

Shamil Jeppie
4 mins ago
9 mins

GAMES CHANGER

Tokyo Olympics organisers to apply strict Covid-19 protocols to athletes

Craig Ray
5 mins ago
3 mins

DA DEGREEGATE NEWSFLASH

Embattled Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns from top jobs in Western Cape

Suné Payne
4 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved