Murder accused Melvin Volkwyn. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

Two years after the murder of one-year-old Orderick Lucas, a witness has come forward and told the Western Cape High Court the toddler was last seen in the company of his mother — and not the man accused of the murder.

Witness Locrisia Goliath (36) took the stand on Wednesday, 28 April, after advocate Susana Kuun, for the defence, told the court about new developments in the trial of Melvin Volkwyn, accused of murdering Orderick Lucas in March 2019 in Kleinvlei outside Cape Town.

The state contends the deceased was last seen alive in the presence of the accused. The boy went missing on 25 March 2019, but was only reported missing on 28 March. His body was found on 2 April in a stormwater drain in Kleinvlei.

Volkwyn, who has pleaded not guilty, told the court that on the morning in question he handed Orderick to his mother, Davedine. However, she has denied this, saying the accused was last seen with her son and that Volkwyn had been seen pulling a large suitcase down the road.

Prosecutor Mornay Julies told the court that as a result of the new development, he would have to recall witnesses to test the validity of this evidence.

Goliath told the court that she clearly recalled the last time she saw Orderick because it was the day she went on leave before resigning from the Kleinvlei clinic.

“On the evening of 25 March 2019, I saw Davedine at the spaza shop on our premises. She was standing there with Orderick under a blanket on her back.”

Asked by the defence why it took her nearly two years to come forward and share this information with the court, Goliath said: “It bothered me a lot. On several occasions I went to the Kleinvlei police station and was told that the case was not investigated by their station.

“I had to come forward and if I did not share the information with the court it would have troubled my conscience.”

On her relationship with the accused, the court heard she only knew him as “Moffie”, but later as Melvyn Volkwyn when his name appeared in the media. He was a hairdresser, she said, and “I wasn’t influenced by the accused to come and testify”.

Goliath corroborated earlier testimony that Orderick was neglected, underfed and in a filthy state. Orderick was always hungry, she said, adding that she never gave food to Davedine to take home because she (Davedine) would sell it.

Elaborating on her relationship with Davedine, the court heard Orderick’s mother would visit her. Goliath became emotional when she said: “I was prepared to look after him (Orderick) without asking her for a cent. Had she given Orderick to me, he would have been alive today.”

Asked if she knew anything about Orderick’s arm being broken, she said: “I remember an incident when she (Davedine) was smoking mandrax. Orderick was on her back. She fell over and landed on the floor with Orderick underneath her. She was very disoriented.”

During cross-examination, the prosecution argued that they found it strange that in the two years since the murder, Goliath had never come to court or told the police what she knew.

Goliath described the accused as a gentle person who would never hurt a child. Asked if she believed Volkwyn did not kill Orderick, she said, “Yes, I believe he is innocent.”

However, the prosecution argued that Goliath was lying under oath and wanted to know if anybody apart from her saw Davedine on the evening of 25 March 2019 at the spaza shop. She responded: “My mother and two other people who served her at the spaza shop.”

She said she had told Jonathan Alexander about it. Alexander is a witness who has already testified in favour of the accused.

Julies argued that he found it strange that Alexander, in his evidence, had said nothing about seeing Davedine and Orderick at the spaza shop on the night in question. That was the crux of the case, Julies argued, adding this was clearly something she had made up.

Goliath said, “It is not a lie. I saw her on that night. She stood at the spaza shop with Orderick on her back. My mother still gave her R1 to buy a cigarette.”

The case resumes on 5 May. DM/MC

