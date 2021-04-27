MARITIME MISCONDUCT PROBE

Top sea safety officials suspended after whistle-blower reports

By Tony Carnie 27 April 2021

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The SA Maritime Safety Authority says ‘a thorough forensic investigation will be undertaken on the range of serious allegations related to the three executives’.

Three senior executives of the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) have been suspended after being fingered by whistle-blowers for alleged misconduct.

SA Maritime Safety Authority chief operations officer Sobantu Tilayi. (Photo: Samsa)

The three officials — chief operations officer Sobantu Tilayi, company secretary Moyahabo Raphadu and chief human capital officer Lesego Mashishi — have been placed on precautionary suspension, with pay, pending an independent forensic investigation.

SA Maritime Safety Authority company secretary Moyahabo Raphadu. (Photo: Samsa)
SA Maritime Safety Authority chief human capital officer Lesego Mashishi. (Photo: Samsa)

Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie declined on Tuesday to elaborate on the nature of the allegations, beyond noting that that the reports from internal and external sources had emerged about two or three months ago.

The authority, which falls under Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, has a wide mandate focused on ensuring the safety of seafarers, life and property at sea; preventing and combating pollution from ships and promoting South Africa’s maritime interests.

Ramatjie said in a statement that the Samsa board had taken a decision to put the three executives on precautionary suspension after “whistle-blowing and reports of alleged misconduct received from external and internal stakeholders”.

According to Samsa’s latest annual report, Tilayi earned a basic income of R1.96-million last year (total package, R3.1-million), Raphadu was paid a salary of R1.7-million (total package, R2.3-million) while Mashishi collected R1.4-million (total package, R2.01-million).

Tilayi, who previously worked for Transnet’s National Port Authority, joined Samsa in 2016, but was demoted from acting chief executive to his present position in February.

Mashishi has previously worked in HR for the National Nuclear Regulator, the Mayibuye Group and Transnet Freight Rail.   

Samsa’s Ramatjie said that “a thorough forensic investigation will be undertaken on the range of serious allegations related to the three executives” and that the precautionary suspensions would provide an opportunity for the board to undertake an independent forensic investigation.

“These suspensions are necessary to ensure that the board investigations are efficient and free of any potential interference in order to be completed within a reasonable time frame.”

In the interim, the board had asked acting chief executive officer Tsepiso Taoana-Mashiloane to appoint suitable officials to act in all three positions for the duration of precautionary suspensions in order to ensure business continuity.

The three suspended officials could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.

Raphadu and Mashishi could not be reached for comment last night, while Tilayi said he was driving in the Eastern Cape and was not aware of the decision to suspend him . DM
No Comments, yet

