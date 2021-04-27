World

NFL looks to score touchdown with Olympic flag football

By Reuters 27 April 2021
Caption
epa07234980 Cairo Wolves player Norhan Khaled (C) in action during the women American Football match between the Cairo Wolves and the Cairo Warriors in Cairo, Egypt, 14 December 2018 (issued 16 December 2018). The Egyptian Flag Football League (EFFL) for women began in 2016 with only three teams, that now became eight all-female competing teams. The Egyptian Federation of American Football (EFAF) was founded in December 2014, with currently eight affiliated teams and more than 700 registered individuals. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

April 27 (Reuters) - The National Football League is throwing its muscle and capital behind a push to get flag football onto the 2028 Los Angles Olympics programme as it looks to grow its global footprint.

By Steve Keating and Amy Tennery

 

When it comes to football nothing happens without the NFL’s involvement or approval, says the American Flag Football League (AFFL) founder Jeff Lewis, and that will be the case with efforts to secure flag a spot on the 2028 Summer Games roster.

“In all things football, at the end of the day the most important driving force at some level ends up being the NFL,” Lewis told Reuters in an interview.

The sport is played at professional and recreational levels by men and women and will be on the programme at the 11th World Games being held next year in Birmingham, Alabama.

The appeal of flag football is that almost anyone can play.

While the game looks similar to tackle football, with passing and recieving, there is little protective equipment needed, with play stopping when a defender pulls a cloth flag from the waist of an opponent.

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) will make the formal pitch to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but, as with most things Olympic, the heavy lifting will be done behind the scenes.

“To be clear we definitely support IFAF and USA Football’s pursuit of flag football as an Olympic sport,” NFL International chief operating officer Damani Leech told Reuters.

“The IFAF is going to drive it. What we’ve said to them is you tell us how we can be of support. We are willing to do that and help in terms of influence and alignment and bringing people together.”

The IFAF, which is pushing a five-on-five small-field version of the game for the Olympics, currently has 72 member nations all of which have flag teams and with nearly 70% having organised leagues.

The U.S. tops the IFAF world rankings in every category but the top 10 includes some intriguing countries and markets such as Japan, India and Brazil.

 

RIGHT SUPPORT

“With the right support and with the right positioning, I’m very hopeful that we’re going to get there,” IFAF president Richard Maclean told Reuters.

“The federations, the countries around the world have done a great job of kind of starting leagues and recognising the importance of their national teams. That hasn’t been the issue.

“The issue is a limited budget and how do we get the word out?”

Enter the NFL with its own network and new $110 billion media rights deal.

Eager to grow its global presence, flag is the entry point to what the NFL hopes will lead to a lifetime addiction to American gridiron.

Separately from IFAF, the NFL operates its own grassroots programmes.

Earlier this month, the NFL Foundation committed $1.5 million to its Flag-In-Schools programme that it estimates has engaged 13 million students since 2014.

The NFL has also invested in growing the game in Mexico where it says over three million children have played the sport.

“The global growth of the game that we think can come from that is great; more people playing any version of the game of football is good,” said Leech.

“Flag can be a path to tackle (football) for some people and it excites countries and communities in the pursuit of Olympic medals so for those reasons we think it is great.

“It is a way for people to connect with the game and obviously LA 2028 presents a lot of unique factors that are interesting in terms of location in the U.S. and timing.”

 

OLYMPIC WANNABES

Getting flag onto the World Games programme, where it will join other Olympic wannabes, is one thing but getting onto the Olympic roster is another.

Under new IOC rules introduced for the Tokyo Games, Olympic host cities can hand-pick a limited number of sports and propose them for inclusion if they are popular in that country and add to the Games’ appeal.

In Tokyo surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate will make their Olympic debuts, while softball and baseball return for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

Surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing will be back for the 2024 Paris Olympics along with breakdancing.

With surfing and skateboarding almost certain to be on the LA 2028 roster, lobbying for the remaining spots is sure to be intense.

“In a way flag almost soccerfies football,” said Lewis. “Flag is kind of the version of football that makes sense in international sport.

“Flag in a lot of ways is going to be the engine that makes American football into a world game for really the first time.

“If there’s a place to make a bet that it will be in the 2028 Olympics, go put your money down.” (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife spills all about cash, Gupta appointments, Dudu Myeni orders and death threats

By Marianne Thamm

OP-ED

Reflections of a Wayward Boy: Skulking through the Thames estuary guided by naked canoeists

Terry Bell
8 mins ago
6 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Mosebenzi Zwane: I flew with the Guptas due to a throat condition, but I never asked anyone for favours

Greg Nicolson
3 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

How I pushed for UK to finally sanction Guptas and Salim Essa
Peter Hain 11 hours ago
4 mins

"Never give up! Even Moses was a basket case." ~ Church sign in Cape Town

UK Sanctions

Britain’s new Global Anti-Corruption Regime kicks in, with the Guptas and Salim Essa among the first targets

Peter Fabricius 26 APR
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Bodies pile up as the hate crimes bill gathers dust in Parliament

Sally Gandar
11 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Sea Change

Zapiro
12 hours ago

South Africa

Happy Freedom Day (for some)

2Lani & Afritoons
12 hours ago
< 1 min

Cabo Delgado

SADC military officials to propose a 3000-strong rapid response force to take on Mozambique jihadists

Peter Fabricius
22 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved