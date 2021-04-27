World

Billionaire Arsenal Owner Won’t Sell After Super League Fiasco

By Bloomberg 27 April 2021
Caption
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Arsenal fans hold placards during a protest against the club's owner Stan Kroenke ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, outside Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2021 in London, England. The protest, which takes place amid growing discontent over the running Arsenal FC, was sparked by the club's recent involvement in the European Super League. There was uproar from football fans across the country earlier this week when six major Premier League football clubs, including Arsenal, announced that they were to join the controversial "closed-shop" tournament. Each club has subsequently withdrawn from the competition. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

American billionaire Stan Kroenke and his son Josh said they have no intention of selling Arsenal Football Club after fans reacted with anger to their plans to join an elite European league.

By Amanda Gordon and David Hellier

Word Count: 316
(Bloomberg) — 

“We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club,” Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said in a statement Tuesday. “We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

The statement comes after a tempestuous few days for Arsenal and the other five English clubs who signed up for the aborted Super League-project eight days ago. The uproar that erupted after the announcement had led to talk that some of the owners might consider selling their teams.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek said last week on social media that he’d be happy to “throw my hat in the ring” if Kroenke Sports was interested in selling. Media reports suggested former star players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira would be part of an Ek bid.

Kroenke, who’s worth $9.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, owns all of the London-based team after taking it private several years ago in a deal valuing the club at $2.3 billion.

Arsenal fans have long complained about his ownership as the team slipped in the Premier League. Those protests have intensified since news of the Super League and last Friday several hundred fans gathered outside the team’s north London stadium with chants of “Kreonke out.”

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife spills all about cash, Gupta appointments, Dudu Myeni orders and death threats

By Marianne Thamm

OPINIONISTA

How I pushed for UK to finally sanction Guptas and Salim Essa

Peter Hain
10 hours ago
4 mins

UK Sanctions

Britain’s new Global Anti-Corruption Regime kicks in, with the Guptas and Salim Essa among the first targets

Peter Fabricius
26 APR
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Bodies pile up as the hate crimes bill gathers dust in Parliament
Sally Gandar 10 hours ago
5 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

ZAPIRO

Sea Change

Zapiro 11 hours ago

South Africa

Happy Freedom Day (for some)

2Lani & Afritoons
11 hours ago
< 1 min

Cabo Delgado

SADC military officials to propose a 3000-strong rapid response force to take on Mozambique jihadists

Peter Fabricius
21 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed

Saving Liliesleaf –A Freedom Day appeal and pledge

Nicholas Wolpe
11 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: TUESDAY EDITORIAL

Freedom isn’t free

Mark Heywood
11 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved