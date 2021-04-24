Khanya Qongqo wants to see more women on bicycles. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Once Khayelitsha resident Khanya Qongqo had set up a busy soup kitchen in her backyard, she accepted it had become a public space. But what creates those boundaries between public and private – and how do we traverse them?

When Khanya Qongqo, who lives in Harare, Khayelitsha, helped set up a community kitchen in mid-2020, she received a bicycle as a donation to help with the kitchen duties. She has since become an advocate for bicycles as a way of travelling and connecting with others in her neighbourhood.

Now 26, Khanya learnt to cycle as a child but had never owned a bicycle before last year. She says the best part is that she is “able to get from point A to point B without depending on anyone”. Though she contends with daily safety issues on the road, she wants to see more people, particularly women, on bicycles.

In fact, Khanya says she feels safest when cycling with others and has joined several social rides. She says motor vehicle drivers need education and awareness about bicycles: “Because you own a car, it doesn’t mean you own the road.”

The idea of ownership comes up in several of our conversations and Khanya has made me reflect on the porous boundaries between public and private spaces, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. She explains how, through her community action network (CAN), a soup kitchen was set up in her backyard. Soon, children and other people started coming in to get food “no questions asked”. In her view, the fact that the yard was no longer controlled by her made it a public space.

Khanya says a community centre is actually what they needed but, when trying to get such space, they were met with closed doors. In turning her home into a “community centre”, Khanya highlights the inadequacy of our current systems, which prevent people from using common spaces paid for by taxes. It also points to the transformation of private spaces to serve those unmet needs among residents.

She speaks of the Khayelitsha Mall as a public space, as this is where people spend a lot of their time, socialise and enjoy a free afternoon on weekends. In addition to the convenience of purchasing what is needed, the mall also provides a sense of safety and protection.

When it comes to actual public spaces and the opportunity and need to improve them, Khanya refers to a park near her home in Harare as well as the local police station. She says they both have an environment and a look that is uninviting and hostile.

“It would be nice to make the park green, add plants, make it a happy place for kids,” she says.

Khanya also points to the lack of clarity about what constitutes public or private spaces and suggests that signage could help in this regard. This is an interesting but not unproblematic suggestion.

On the one hand, public spaces are meant to be self-evident and naturally open to everyone. On the other, South African cities are characterised by the myriad gates, security personnel and other barriers that signal exactly the opposite – even in the most public of spaces.

How do you create an environment that communicates openness while protecting all users of the space? In Khanya’s experience, cycling in Khayelitsha means asserting her right to the road, which is more often than not “owned” by motor vehicle drivers. And so a few signals would not only help her navigate the roads more safely, but they would also create the level of awareness that could invite more people to use the space and thus engage in a virtuous cycle, so to speak.

Similarly, in public buildings where the expectation is to be assisted by public servants, it seems that signs that communicate more than just the name of the place and that spell out that these are indeed public spaces may start to shift the way we perceive and use them. It’s a long shot and perhaps just a cosmetic change for institutions that need profound overhauls to serve the public more efficiently. But it could make the experience of the place just a little more pleasant.

Perhaps there is also something to be said for the fluent interface between private and public where the separation is not so clear. Shopping malls are indeed among those places. Whether you’re at the Khayelitsha Mall or the V&A Waterfront, it’s evident that people see malls as destinations for an outing and that, in South African practice, they are used the way parks and similar places in other countries are used.

It’s a cliché to say the pandemic has changed how we experience our cities, but Khanya reminds me of what Covid-19 has meant specifically in Cape Town. It has blurred the line between private and public space in some cases, even if this distinction was never clear to start with. It has also brought the challenges in sharing our roads to the surface, particularly as more physical space has been required to keep Covid-19 at bay and as more people, like Khanya, have got on bicycles to move around.

Ultimately, I would also like to think that solidarity and movement across different parts of the city (through the CANs, for instance) has demonstrated a desire to break through the many barriers that keep us apart, both within our private and public spaces. DM168

Marcela Guerrero Casas is an independent consultant and co-founder of Open Streets Cape Town. This work was supported by Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa.

