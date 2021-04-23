20 Questions

Thabisa Mjo, founder and owner of Mash. T Design Studio

By Maverick Life Editors 23 April 2021

Picture supplied by Thabisa Mjo

Designer and creative entrepreneur Thabisa Mjo answers our 20 questions.



Thabisa Mjo

Can’t choose one; Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Destined to Reign by Joseph Prince.

Bush.

The joy of playing blissfully outside with all your little neighbourhood friends.

Hmmm, the fact that I’m actually doing it, working full time as a designer, that’s the highlight.

Oh, The Devil Wears Prada, for sure.

No thank you, the thought alone mortifies me.

I always worry about running late for an important meeting. The night before I’ll obsessively plan out my route and think and re-think about all the things that could happen on the way to make me late.

None, I’m afraid. I’m more the “woman of mystery” in my head than in reality, lol.

Head weaver at Mash. T.

Clay beads?

Mother

Inner voice that seeks to plant doubt. *rolls eyes*

You know what, I’ve been craving a tramezzini since November last year, so random I know. So at the moment, tramezzini. So lame.

OMG, can’t tell you, plausible deniability and all. Lol.

Worked at a supermarket as a teenager, literally only lasted half a day.

Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé.

You don’t start where you want to end up. You start where you are with what you have.

How do we take the wonderful policies and intentions and actually implement them.

Handbags. I’m a sucker for a handbag. And money. Can one 3D print money?!

Making it up as I go along. Lol.

