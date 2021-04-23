Designer and creative entrepreneur Thabisa Mjo answers our 20 questions.
Can’t choose one; Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Destined to Reign by Joseph Prince.
Bush.
The joy of playing blissfully outside with all your little neighbourhood friends.
Hmmm, the fact that I’m actually doing it, working full time as a designer, that’s the highlight.
Oh, The Devil Wears Prada, for sure.
No thank you, the thought alone mortifies me.
I always worry about running late for an important meeting. The night before I’ll obsessively plan out my route and think and re-think about all the things that could happen on the way to make me late.
None, I’m afraid. I’m more the “woman of mystery” in my head than in reality, lol.
Head weaver at Mash. T.
Clay beads?
Mother
Inner voice that seeks to plant doubt. *rolls eyes*
You know what, I’ve been craving a tramezzini since November last year, so random I know. So at the moment, tramezzini. So lame.
OMG, can’t tell you, plausible deniability and all. Lol.
Worked at a supermarket as a teenager, literally only lasted half a day.
Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé.
You don’t start where you want to end up. You start where you are with what you have.
How do we take the wonderful policies and intentions and actually implement them.
Handbags. I’m a sucker for a handbag. And money. Can one 3D print money?!
Making it up as I go along. Lol.
There is an Egyptian god for endlessness or infinity. His name translates to "Huh".
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet