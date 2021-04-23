Firefighters battle a raging fire in Vredehoek in gale force winds and heavy smoke on April 19, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the wildfire broke out from the slopes of Table Mountain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Structures at Mostert’s Mill burn on April 18, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A picture made with a drone shows a fire of a dye storage in Chisinau, Moldova, 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
Houses are seen next to the cliff edge after a landslide at Nefyn Beach in Gwynedd, North Wales on April 21, 2021 in Nefyn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A section of a bridge collapsed due to heavy rain that fell Monday night in Talatona, outskirts of Luanda, Angola, 20 April 2021. The torrential rains that hit Luanda on 19 April killed 14 people and left 8,000 displaced, with 16 houses collapsed, 15 trees fell, and a bridge was destroyed, among other damages yet to be calculated. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO
A woman adds a dedication to the National Covid Memorial Wall on April 21, 2021 in London, England. The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said of the National Covid Memorial Wall that “each heart represents someone who was loved. Someone who was lost too soon to Covid-19.” (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
People wait in an observation area next to an historic train after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in the Catalonia Railway Museum on April 15, 2021 in Vilanova i La Geltru, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Cemetery workers grind the ashes of someone who died of Covid-19, at a public crematorium on April 21, 2021 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. Public crematoriums are struggling in the Philippines as the country’s Covid-19 death toll mounts amid the worst surge in cases since the pandemic began. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Dead bodies wrapped in protective cover of patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease are kept on the ground waiting to be cremated at a crematorium on April 20, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
Aerial view of Christ The Protector Statue at sunrise on April 21, 2021 in Encantado, Brazil. The statue under construction in Encantado, Southern Brazil, will be named Cristo the Protector and will surpass the iconic Christ The Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro by five meters. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Inside of the Royal Chapel after its restoration at Chateau de Versailles on April 20, 2021 in Versailles, France. The Restoration started in Autumn 2017. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. (Photo by Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images )
Residents living in the Cissie Gool House (former Woodstock Hospital) protest outside Cape Town High Court on April 22, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A communist party supporter holds a portrait of Vladimir Lenin as he walks after visit the Lenin’s mausoleum on the Red square in Moscow, as communists celebrate the 151th anniversary of his birthday, in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Activists halt traffic and dump a pile of manure outside the White House while protesting against President Joe Biden’s climate change policy on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A person holds a large rolled marijuana cigar as people gathered to mark the date, 4/20, a day often observed as a marijuana holiday, in Union Square in New York, New York, USA, 20 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A Nepalese Hindu priest purifys himself by taking a holy shower before processing the Seto (white) Machindranath, the god of protection, chariot procession in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 April 2021. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A woman is surrounded by a flock of pigeons as she lays down at Catalonia Square in Barcelona, Spain, on the day of the patron Sant Jordi celebrations, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), checks the teeth of “Dentosaurus” during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care centre on April 16, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)
A Giant Billygoat Installation is seen in Piazza Gae Aulenti on April 19, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Pablo Picasso’s Femme assise pres d’une fenêtre (Marie-Therese) est. $55 million, goes on view to the public at Christie’s on April 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Kouros 2020 by Fabio Viale and Temporary Friends by Nina Chanel Abney at the “Millennials” show by digital art investments platform ARTCELS at HOFA Gallery on April 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
People walk past a tree wrapped in polka dots as part of the installation of work by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama called ‘Kusama: Cosmic Nature’ at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
First Nations images are projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the the launch of a new projection ‘Badu Gili: Wonder Women’ in Sydney, Australia, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS
A poster by street artist Laika MCMLIV depicts Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. on a wall of a building in Rome, Italy, 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
The Mercedes-Benz AG Vision Avtr concept electric vehicle at the Auto Shanghai 2021 show in Shanghai, China, on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In this NASA/JPL-Caltech handout image, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took this shot while hovering over the Martian surface on April 19, 2021, during the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock. (Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech via Getty Images)
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on April 23, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket with an international crew of four astronauts in a Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
