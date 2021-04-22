Newsdeck

Syrian missile explodes in area near Israeli nuclear reactor, Israel retaliates

By Reuters 22 April 2021
Caption
epa07767334 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test fire of a new weapon, as overseen by Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK; at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 10 August 2019 (issued 11 August 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

JERUSALEM, April 22 (Reuters) - A Syrian missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor and an Israeli strike in Syria.

An Israeli military spokesman identified the projectile as an SA-5 surface-to-air missile fired by Syrian forces against Israeli aircraft. He said it overflew its target to reach the Dimona area, 200 km (125 miles) south of the Syrian border.

The missile did not hit the reactor, exploding some 30 km (19 miles) away, the spokesman added.

The sirens that sounded overnight in the Dimona area followed weeks of heightened tension between Israel and Iran, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, amid renewed global negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

For weeks, Israeli media have said air defences around the Dimona reactor and the Red Sea port of Eilat were being strengthened in anticipation of a possible long-range missile or drone attack by Iranian-backed forces.

In public remarks on Thursday’s incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said the anti-aircraft missile was fired from Syria during an Israeli strike there against “assets that could be used for a potential attack against Israel”.

Gantz said Israel’s anti-missile systems had attempted to intercept the SA-5 but were unsuccessful.

“In most cases, we achieve other results. This is a slightly more complex case. We will investigate it and move on,” he said. Israeli security sources said the missile exploded in mid-air.

In response, Israel launched further overnight attacks inside Syria, the military spokesman said, targeting several missile batteries, including the one that fired the SA-5.

Syria’s state news agency said the country’s air defence system intercepted Israeli rockets over the suburbs of Damascus “and downed most of them”. Four soldiers were injured and there was some material damage, it said.

A Syrian military defector said the Israeli strikes targeted locations near the town of Dumair, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of the capital, where Iranian-backed militias have a presence. It is an area hit repeatedly in past Israeli attacks.

Addressing the likelihood of a Syrian anti-aircraft missile overshooting its target and flying a long distance into Israel, Uzi Rubin, an Israeli missile expert, said the scenario was “consistent with the characteristics” of an SA-5.

“The trajectory of a stray anti-aircraft missile on an unintended descent is very tricky to track,” he told Reuters.

“Israel’s air defence systems are in theory capable of carrying out such an interception with proper preparation, but it would be at the edge of the capability envelope.”

(Reporting by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan, Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Bad vibrations: Zweli Mkhize associate and Digital Vibes in ‘fraudulent’ tender mess

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

ANALYSIS

Supra Mahumapelo suspended in clear attempt to clip RET faction’s wings

Rebecca Davis
2 mins ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Spy watchdog Dintwe spells out how Bongo and Fraser tried to derail his SSA investigations and weaken the IGI office

Steve Kretzmann
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

SUGAR SAGA

Tax on sugary drinks slow to gain traction in Africa
Ufrieda Ho 12 mins ago
5 mins

"What is to be done with the millions of facts that bear witness that men fully understanding their real interests have left them in the background and rushed headlong to meet peril and danger?" ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fashioning a new global economy: The climate finance heavy hitters on Africa’s role

Kevin Bloom 15 hours ago
10 mins

ARMS DEAL TRIAL

Zuma parts ways with attorneys: Another delay in his corruption case likely

Greg Nicolson
15 hours ago
4 mins

GUNS TO GANGS

Charl Kinnear assassination crops up in Cape Town police missing guns scandal

Caryn Dolley
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making peace with Gaia — an ode to Earth Day

Jay Naidoo
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Deafening silence: Is the SA Reserve Bank captured by Steinhoff?

Reggie Moalusi
3 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved