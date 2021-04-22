Newsdeck

NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

By Reuters 22 April 2021
Caption
3D render of the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter. Photo: NASA

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.

By Steve Gorman

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth.

In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes’ worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said. Although the initial output was modest, the feat marked the first experimental extraction of a natural resources from the environment of another planet for direct use by humans.

“MOXIE isn’t just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world,” Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement. She called it the first technology of its kind to help future missions “live off the land” of another planet.

The instrument works through electrolysis, which uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from molecules of carbon dioxide, which accounts for about 95% of the atmosphere on Mars.

The remaining 5% of Mars’ atmosphere, which is only about 1% as dense Earth’s, consists primarily of molecular nitrogen and argon. Oxygen exists on Mars in negligible trace amounts.

But an abundant supply is considered critical to eventual human exploration of the Red Planet, both as a sustainable source of breathable air for astronauts and as a necessary ingredient for rocket fuel to fly them home.

The volumes required for launching rockets into space from Mars are particularly daunting.

According to NASA, getting four astronauts off the Martian surface would take about 15,000 pounds (7 metric tons) of rocket fuel, combined with 55,000 pounds (25 metric tons) of oxygen.

Transporting a one-ton oxygen-conversion machine to Mars is more practical than trying to haul 25 tons of oxygen in tanks from Earth, MOXIE principal investigator Michael Hecht, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in NASA’s news release.

Astronauts living and working on Mars would require perhaps one metric ton of oxygen between them to last an entire year, Hecht said.

MOXIE is designed to generate up to 10 grams per hour as a proof of concept, and scientists plan to run the machine at least another nine times over the next two years under different conditions and speeds, NASA said.

The first oxygen conversion run came a day after NASA achieved the historic first controlled powered flight of an aircraft on another planet with a successful takeoff and landing of a miniature robot helicopter on Mars.

Like MOXIE, the twin-rotor chopper dubbed Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars with Perseverance, whose primary mission is to search for fossilized traces of ancient microbes that may have flourished on Mars billions of years ago. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Bad vibrations: Zweli Mkhize associate and Digital Vibes in ‘fraudulent’ tender mess

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fashioning a new global economy: The climate finance heavy hitters on Africa’s role

Kevin Bloom
12 hours ago
10 mins

ARMS DEAL TRIAL

Zuma parts ways with attorneys: Another delay in his corruption case likely

Greg Nicolson
12 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Meddling ministers and dodgy spooks: Inspector-General of Intelligence lays bare his woes to Zondo
Steve Kretzmann 24 hours ago
5 mins

"Give yourself freedom to try out new things. Don't be so set in your ways that you can't grow." ~ Susan Polis Schutz

GUNS TO GANGS

Charl Kinnear assassination crops up in Cape Town police missing guns scandal

Caryn Dolley 12 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making peace with Gaia — an ode to Earth Day

Jay Naidoo
12 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Fire Damage

Zapiro
20 APR

DAYS OF ZONDO

Corrupt rail contracts: Lucky Montana once again shifts the blame

Suné Payne
11 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Politics is just not the same without Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, PhD

Ismail Lagardien
12 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved