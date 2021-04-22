Business Maverick

HSBC Manager Heart Attack Prompts Viral Post About Overwork

By Bloomberg 22 April 2021
Caption
A person works from home on a laptop computer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

When Jonny Frostick realized he was having a heart attack this month, the first thing that occurred to the HSBC Holdings Plc contractor was: “I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn’t convenient.”

Then he thought about funding for a project, his will, and finally, his wife.

Frostick, who manages more than 20 employees working on regulatory data projects, chronicled his near-death experience in a viral LinkedIn post that had been viewed almost 8 million times. The 45-year-old Briton is the latest financial employee to weigh in on the work-till-you-drop culture during a pandemic that’s obliterated the lines between office and home life for droves of workers.

“Whereas before I would finish sensibly anywhere between five and half six, I’d be finding myself there on a Friday at 8 o’clock at night exhausted, thinking I need to prep up something for Monday and I haven’t got time, and I started then to actually work weekends,” Frostick said in a phone interview from his home in Dorset. “That’s my responsibility. I think that was probably for me where it was those blurring of boundaries.”

“We all wish Jonathan a full and speedy recovery,” said HSBC spokeswoman Heidi Ashley. “The response to this topic shows how much this is on people’s minds and we are encouraging everyone to make their health and wellbeing a top priority.”

Frostick said he and colleagues spend a disproportionate amount of time on Zoom calls, and work days can stretch to 12 hours. The isolation of remote work also takes a toll, he said.

“We’re not able to have those other conversations off the side of a desk or by the coffee machine, or take a walk and go and have that chat,” he said. “That has been quite profound, not just in my work, but across the professional-services industry.”

The former construction worker took a different path into finance than many of his peers. A native of Bournemouth, an English coastal town, he worked in his father’s building business and didn’t get a bachelor’s degree until he was 29.

When he arrived in London, the self-described country boy had to learn how to use the Underground subway system, and mixed for the first time with ballet and theater aficionados. From there, he went down a path of intense work that included stints at Accenture Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., U.K. government ministries and Deutsche Bank AG. He cultivated a so-called mask to fit into corporate culture.

Frostick, who has three young children, said he is responsible for the overwork and neglect of his health that culminated in the heart attack. Now he wants to share his wake-up call with others.

“I owe a responsibility to myself and other people,” Frostick said. “This happened to me, this could happen to you. You need to change that.”

He wants to drive conversation around the post-pandemic work culture and hopes employers will implement a more-flexible approach. In the post, Frostick vowed to make changes, including limiting Zoom calls, restructuring his approach to work and spending more time with family. The post received more than 214,000 likes and generated thousands of messages from people who are rethinking their attitudes.

Frostick is still recovering from his hospital stay, and only has enough energy to get out of bed for a couple of hours at a time. He’s enjoying time with his wife and children, and eventually wants to do more work on a dilapidated Mercedes. There’s some talk about non-executive director roles or advisory work. Someone suggested he write a book.

The decision to write the raw LinkedIn post comes at a precarious time in his life and finances, said Frostick. He’s racked up costs from court proceedings with his ex-wife over child-care arrangements for their daughter.

“My back’s against the wall,” he said.

Still, he doesn’t blame HSBC for his health problems and is bullish about future prospects.

“I don’t think this should reflect badly on the place where I work, I think it’s fairly consistent across the industry, and I think that’s why it’s resonated with so many people,” he said. “If an organization didn’t want to employ me because I’d actually taken a moment to reflect, and capture this, then that’s probably not the right place for me to be working.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Buy-to-let has become buy-to-regret for SA’s residential landlords

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Pick n Pay loses about R4-billion in revenue due to Covid-19 sales restrictions

Stephen Gunnion
8 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

CPI accelerates to 3.2% in March, economists say price pressures still muted

Ed Stoddard
25 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fashioning a new global economy: The climate finance heavy hitters on Africa’s role
Kevin Bloom 7 hours ago
10 mins

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The rallying rand: Next stop, R14 to the dollar?

Sharon Wood 8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need a global Covid New Deal to ensure vaccine equity for all

Ebrahim Patel
12 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS NEWSFLASH

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to part ways with the bank 

Sasha Planting
20 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson 15 – Don’t fall under the spell of complacency; follow the double-up rule

Allon Raiz
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: The pros and cons of three investment options after retirement

Kenny Meiring
8 hours ago
3 mins

A VROOM WITH A VIEW

Fancy that – turns out the new Toyota Prado is indeed better off-road than a Renault Sandero

Alexander Parker
23 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved