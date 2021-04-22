Newsdeck

Ethiopia rights commission said armed group has taken control of county

By Reuters 22 April 2021
Caption
Water flows next to the construction works for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in 2017 along the Nile River in the Guba woreda (district) of the Benishangul Gumuz Region, eastern Ethiopia. (Photo: EPA-EFE/STR)

NAIROBI, April 21 (Reuters) - An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, reportedly killing civilians and kidnapping public servants, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said.

The commission said it received reports that Sedal Woreda, in the Kamashi Zone of the western Benishangul-Gumuz Region, was “under near full control of an armed group as of April 19”. The commission did not say which armed group it was referring to.

The woreda, or county, is home to around 25,000 people, the commission said in the statement issued late on Wednesday.

Local officials were not immediately available for comment. The region is home to the strategically important Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a $4 billion project that Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation but has sparked fears in Egypt and Sudan over disruptions in supplies of water from the Nile.

Benishangul-Gumuz has seen a surge of ethnic violence in recent months, including an attack in December that killed more than 200 civilians. The region is home to a myriad of ethnic groups, including the Gumuz, Agaws and Shinasas and the Amhara, and has seen increasingly bloody attacks on civilians.

“Residents who have fled the area told EHRC that the armed group has burned down and looted public and private property and that the woreda (county) administration and local police have fled the area. There are also reports that civilians have been killed and public servants have been kidnapped,” the commission said in a statement.

“According to residents and officials EHRC spoke to, a small contingent of the regional security force in the vicinity is outnumbered,” the commission said.

Ethiopia is battling to contain multiple outbreaks of ethnic and political violence ahead of national elections in June. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Bad vibrations: Zweli Mkhize associate and Digital Vibes in ‘fraudulent’ tender mess

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

DAYS OF ZONDO

Spy watchdog Dintwe spells out how Bongo and Fraser tried to derail his SSA investigations and weaken the IGI office

Steve Kretzmann
2 hours ago
5 mins

SUGAR SAGA

Tax on sugary drinks slow to gain traction in Africa

Ufrieda Ho
8 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fashioning a new global economy: The climate finance heavy hitters on Africa’s role
Kevin Bloom 15 hours ago
10 mins

Watermelons were originally cultivated in Africa.

ARMS DEAL TRIAL

Zuma parts ways with attorneys: Another delay in his corruption case likely

Greg Nicolson 15 hours ago
4 mins

GUNS TO GANGS

Charl Kinnear assassination crops up in Cape Town police missing guns scandal

Caryn Dolley
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making peace with Gaia — an ode to Earth Day

Jay Naidoo
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Deafening silence: Is the SA Reserve Bank captured by Steinhoff?

Reggie Moalusi
3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Total’s recoil and the struggle to save the earth

Khalid Mather
3 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved