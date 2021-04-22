Newsdeck

African countries urged to use vaccines quickly after expiry confusion

By Reuters 22 April 2021
Caption
A nurse prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at the the covid -19 vaccination center at Parirenyatwa Hopsital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 31 March 2021. There has been a huge interest and increase in the number of people, who now want to get the coronavirus vaccine after an initial reluctance because there was lack of enough information. (Photo: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI)

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - The African Union's disease control body on Thursday urged countries to use COVID-19 vaccines donated to them quickly to save lives and livelihoods, after confusion in Malawi and South Sudan about whether doses they received had expired.

“My appeal to member states is: if we are doing our part to mobilise these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccines,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a news conference.

Malawi plans to destroy more than 16,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India because the shots were not administered before the April 13 expiry date on the packaging. The doses were supplied via the AU thanks to a donation from telecoms group MTN

South Sudan has set aside 59,000 doses supplied by the AU and does not plan to use them because of the same expiry issue, a government official told Reuters last week.

But Nkengasong, the continent’s top public health official, said the Africa CDC had informed countries receiving the donations that the shots could be used until mid-July, based on a further analysis conducted by the Serum Institute.

“The Serum Institute expanded that deadline based on their own analysis to July 13, and we shared that information with the countries,” he said. “We are in an emergency situation, and it is my appeal to all member states that when you get your vaccines, put down the right systems to use those vaccines quickly.”

African countries have struggled to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines to roll out mass immunisation campaigns.

Many are reliant on donations from global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX, which is co-led by the World Health Organization and partners including the Gavi vaccines alliance.

Nkengasong said that so far 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Africa, out of a population of 1.3 billion. The Africa CDC has set a target of vaccinating 60% of the continent’s population, or 750 million people. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Frances Kerry)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

SCORPIO

Bad vibrations: Zweli Mkhize associate and Digital Vibes in ‘fraudulent’ tender mess

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

DAYS OF ZONDO

Spy watchdog Dintwe spells out how Bongo and Fraser tried to derail his SSA investigations and weaken the IGI office

Steve Kretzmann
2 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fashioning a new global economy: The climate finance heavy hitters on Africa’s role

Kevin Bloom
14 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

ARMS DEAL TRIAL

Zuma parts ways with attorneys: Another delay in his corruption case likely
Greg Nicolson 15 hours ago
4 mins

The Mongol invasions killed so many people that the result was a global reverse climate change, cooling the planet.

GUNS TO GANGS

Charl Kinnear assassination crops up in Cape Town police missing guns scandal

Caryn Dolley 15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making peace with Gaia — an ode to Earth Day

Jay Naidoo
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Deafening silence: Is the SA Reserve Bank captured by Steinhoff?

Reggie Moalusi
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Total’s recoil and the struggle to save the earth

Khalid Mather
2 hours ago
3 mins

TGIFOOD

Throwback Thursday: Sage & onion stuffing

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved