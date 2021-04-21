TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Curried mince frittata

By Tony Jackman 21 April 2021

Tony Jackman’s curried mince frittata. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Here’s a hybrid for a spicy brunch: make curried mince in the old Cape tradition, top it with beaten eggs and finish it in the oven. Et voila: curried mince frittata.

Curried mince the old Cape way is not shy on the turmeric in its spice mix. Serve it with Mrs HS Ball’s chutney. Adjust the quantities of spices according to your taste; those given are for a fairly mild curry, to my palate (having said that, what I find mild has some people reaching for the iced water). And of course you can add a chopped chilli if you want to…

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil

700 g lean beef mince

1 onion, chopped

1 or 2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 heaped tsp masala

1 heaped tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground fennel

½ tsp ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

6 large eggs

Coriander leaves for garnish

Mrs HS Ball’s chutney for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Heat the coconut oil in an ovenproof deep frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are softened, while stirring.

Stir in all the spices and cook for 2 or 3 minutes more.

Add the tomato, season with salt, stir, and cook on a low heat for a minute or two.

Add the mince and work it in with a wooden spoon so that it does not form clumps.

Simmer gently on a low heat for about 25 to 30 minutes. You need most of the liquid to cook away but don’t let it get too dry. You also don’t want the mince to catch at the bottom of the pan.

Break 6 eggs into a bowl, season with salt and pepper, whisk, and pour it over the mince.

Bake in the preheated oven until the egg is just set, about 20 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with chutney. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PYROCENE CAPE

Our Burning Mountain: The unearthly anatomy of a humanitarian emergency

By Tiara Walters

DAYS OF ZONDO

Meddling ministers and dodgy spooks: Inspector-General of Intelligence lays bare his woes to Zondo

Steve Kretzmann
46 mins ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Curried mince frittata

Tony Jackman
2 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 hours ago

ZAPIRO

Fire Damage
Zapiro 21 hours ago

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Impeachment sword won’t prevent Judge Hlophe from playing a major role in JSC Western Cape interviews

Marianne Thamm 12 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

It’s now Lucky Montana against the world: Ex-Prasa CEO defies mountain of evidence against him

Steve Kretzmann
12 hours ago
6 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #24

Auswell ‘tall trains’ Mashaba: The middleman who derailed Prasa

Open Secrets
13 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Jacob, Ace & Julius: Hands off our judiciary, or else

Oscar Van Heerden
13 hours ago
8 mins

CHARLOTTE MAXEKE BLAZE

A litany of alleged failures leaves Johannesburg’s crucial hospital shuttered

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved