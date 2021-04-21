World

Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report

By Reuters 21 April 2021
Caption
An aerial view of Israel’s nuclear site at Dimona. In the British press over the past five years, Natanz—Iran’s main nuclear arms facility—has been mentioned in around four times more press articles than Israel’s facility at Dimona. (Google Maps)

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers.

“On 21 April 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: … six cascades of up to 1,044 IR-2m centrifuges; and two cascades of up to 348 IR-4 centrifuges … were installed, of which a number were being used,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz. The report was seen by Reuters.

A previous IAEA report on April 1 said Iran was using 696 IR-2m machines and 174 IR-4 machines at the FEP. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

