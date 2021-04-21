Business Maverick

Europe’s Super Soccer League Nears Collapse as English Clubs Pull Out

By Bloomberg 21 April 2021
Caption
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: General view inside the stadium prior to The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on January 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) Photographer: Ian Walton/Getty Images Europe

Europe’s rebel soccer league crumbled just 48 hours after a dozen of the continent’s elite teams triggered an outcry from the sport’s authorities, politicians and fans with their controversial plan.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community,” the European Super League said in a statement.

While the six English clubs involved all pulled out of the project late on Tuesday, the proposal was “fully aligned with European law and regulations,” the statement said.

Among the six clubs, Manchester United said it had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the U.K. government and other key stakeholders.” Chelsea Football Club said it withdrew after considering “the best interests of the club, our supporters or the wider football community.” Chelsea’s withdrawal came amid a protest from fans at its London stadium.

While Manchester City had been the first to go, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also followed.

The departure of half the teams has all but sunk the Super League following a barrage of opposition from within the football world and outside it. Executives behind the plan, backed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. with 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), were holding crisis talks in an attempt to salvage their proposed tournament, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Chelsea soccer football fans GETTY sub
Chelsea Football Club fans celebrate outside the team’s Stamford Bridge stadium on April 20.

The planned breakaway kicked off a battle with governing body UEFA and national leagues, and prompted interventions from leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While ostensibly over plans to take the cream from Europe’s most prestigious competition — the Champions League — the fight is also about control of a sport whose finances have been hammered by the pandemic, and the biggest clubs want more money.

Initially six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain were involved in the proposal for a new league starting in August. They all have broad fanbases, but also significant debts and are seeking to juice broadcasting rights and underpin revenue after a year spent playing in empty stadiums.

Unprofitable

UEFA called the new league “cynical” and is pushing ahead with plans for a revamped version of the Champions League. On Monday, the organization was exploring a 6 billion-euro financing proposal from a U.K.-based asset manager to finance it — and respond to the Super League.

Yet it may be the wider anger that pushed some clubs to rethink. Liverpool team captain Jordan Henderson said on Twitter that “we don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen.” There was also a revolt among high-profile players and coaches at other clubs.

At Chelsea, which is owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, hundreds of fans gathered at a game on Tuesday evening to protest, chanting “we want our Chelsea back.” The match was delayed by 15 minutes when the team bus couldn’t get past the protesters.

Meanwhile at Manchester United, the club announced that its vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, was set to step down. Woodward, a lightning rod for fans’ discontentment with the club in recent years, was a key advocate of the Super League. It was followed by a statement saying the club had withdrawn.

Defecting Dozen

The 12 renegade clubs said on Monday they intended to sign up another three permanent members and offer places to five more teams each season. The 20 teams would play each other midweek as an alternative to the Champions League.

What irked opponents was the closed-shop nature of the plan, with the 15 permanent clubs never having to face failure to qualify for the tournament. The Champions League is open to the top clubs in each country, though a bad season can mean a big team can still miss out.

The Super League may also be unraveling outside England. Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona may now also be in favor of withdrawing, the Telegraph reported.

Earlier in the day, French club Paris Saint-Germain made it clear that it would not be joining the new competition. Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that “football is a game for everyone.”

Manchester United jumps, then drops

Manchester United’s shares fell more than 7% to their lowest level since March 12 and Juventus Football Club’s U.S.-traded stock dropped 5% in afternoon trading in New York, following reports the Super League was on the verge of collapse.

Chelsea faces some legal obstacles to withdrawal that will have to be overcome, said the person, who declined to be identified because the plans haven’t yet been publicly announced.

Owner Abramovich has been stung by the universally negative reaction, and is concerned that the Super League could overshadow work the club has carried out to combat racism and antisemitism and to help communities hit by the pandemic. Chelsea officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

“Roman Abramovich has seen the weight of the fans’ opinion,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at Liverpool University. “He’s always enjoyed being adored by the fans and he must feel that by pulling out he’s showing solidarity with them.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS NEWSFLASH

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to part ways with the bank 

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cell C: Slowly, steadily goes the turnaround

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA food and beverage sector is still staggering – but fast food is recovering

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual report: PSG redoubles efforts to narrow share-price discount
Stephen Gunnion 8 hours ago
4 mins

Glasnost's reforms unveiled so many cover ups in the Soviet Union that all history exams were cancelled in 1988.

OPINIONISTA

Like it or not, Facebook needs to face up to its political manipulation by world leaders

Toby Shapshak 7 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Karoo ostrich farmers and workers fear avian flu outbreak after Gauteng cases

Vincent Cruywagen
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector trade unions threaten industrial action after state reaffirms plan for salary freeze

Ray Mahlaka
19 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

US productivity boost: Automation, digitalisation and investment in new technologies on the rise — but jobs could be lost

Laura Tyson and Jan Mischke
7 hours ago
4 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #24

Auswell ‘tall trains’ Mashaba: The middleman who derailed Prasa

Open Secrets
8 hours ago
11 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Cybercrime: How to protect yourself from SIM-swap fraudsters

Neesa Moodley
19 APR
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved