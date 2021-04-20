World

Apple to Reinstate Parler; Google Offers Potential Return

By Bloomberg 20 April 2021
Caption
The Parler logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Parler bills itself as a non-biased social network that protects free speech and user data. John Matze, chief executive officer, says the platform saw great growth during the 2020 election as many conservatives moved away from products like Facebook and Twitter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Apple Inc. will let the social-media app Parler back on the App Store after an almost four-month absence, the iPhone maker told U.S. lawmakers ahead of a congressional antitrust hearing later this week.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant made the disclosure in a letter to Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, and Representative Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado. T

he social media app, a favorite of conservatives who have left Twitter Inc., was removed from the App Store in January after it was one of the online networks used to incite violence at the Capitol in Washington. At the time, Apple said it pulled the app for violating content guidelines and said it would consider reinstating the service if Parler made changes to better moderate content.

On Monday, Alphabet Inc.’s Google also indicated it would allow Parler back on the Google Play store if the app meets guidelines. “Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies,” a Google spokesperson said. The company added that the app had remained available on Android via other channels despite the January removal from Google Play.

Apple told the government officials in its letter that it found posts on Parler that “encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism, and called for violence.” Since the initial rejection, as well as rejections of other updates, Apple has “engaged in substantial conversations with Parler in an effort to bring the Parler app into compliance with the guidelines and reinstate it in the App Store,” the company said in the letter.

Read more: Apple Blocks Parler Return to App Store on Offensive Content

Apple said Parler has proposed content moderation changes and was informed on April 14 that an update of the app would be approved. Parler said in a statement that it would launch the updated app next week on the App Store.

The reinstatement to the App Store “comes after several months of productive dialogue with Apple and new information that Parler provided to the public and Congress to demonstrate that the company has always prohibited incitement and Parler had been unfairly scapegoated for the events of January 6th,” the social network said in a statement.

Parler said it “implemented several new safeguards in order to detect posts that would not fall within the protections of the First Amendment.” The social network, however, said it won’t “make changes to its broad policies to create a free and open platform without viewpoint censorship and committed to the First Amendment rights of its users.” That will mean that the iPhone version of the Parler app will exclude posts that will otherwise remain available on Parler’s web and Android versions.

In its letter, Apple said it requires apps to filter “objectionable material,” provide a way for users to report offensive content, offer the ability to block “abusive users” and list contact information so users can reach the developer. Google requires similar moderation tools for apps hosted on Google Play.

In Apple’s letter on Monday to the lawmakers, written by Senior Director of Government Affairs for the Americas Timothy Powderly, the company said it originally decided to remove Parler independently and that it did not coordinate with Google or Amazon.com Inc, which barred Parler from running on its cloud service.

Apple’s decision to reinstate Parler comes ahead of a Wednesday hearing scheduled by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, which is run by Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota. Lee is the panel’s top Republican. Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, will speak at the hearing, the company said earlier this month.

“Apple’s power over the cost, distribution, and availability of mobile applications on the Apple devices used by millions of consumers raises serious competition issues that are of interest to the subcommittee, consumers, and app developers,” the senators wrote to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook ahead of the hearing. “A full and fair examination of these issues before the subcommittee requires Apple’s participation.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PYROCENE CAPE

Our Burning Mountain: Blaze lays siege to Cape Town for third consecutive day

By Tiara Walters

WHITE SPIRITUAL BOY TRUST

He’s got his ticket to ride: Tokyo Sexwale was fooled by a common internet scam

Marianne Thamm
6 hours ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

In depth: This is how health departments (mis)spend public funds

Alicestine October for Spotlight
7 hours ago
15 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

OP-ED

What broke South African rail — and can it be fixed?
David Williams 5 hours ago
7 mins

Looney Tunes was established to promote its music. Thus why it is called "Tunes" and not "Toons".

DAYS OF ZONDO

Speaker Thandi Modise does damage control — apologises for Parliament seeming to be ‘sleepist’ and pleads for more resources

Marianne Merten 6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
7 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

It’s open season on SA’s judiciary – and a flawed Chief Justice does not help matters

Judith February
5 hours ago
10 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: COVID-19

Hopes remain pinned on speedy resumption of Johnson & Johnson vaccine roll-out

Estelle Ellis
6 hours ago
6 mins

THE GREAT NILE DENIAL

Egyptian envoy to meet Ramaphosa to lobby against Ethiopian dam

Peter Fabricius
6 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved