TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Stoepsit chicken wings

By Tony Jackman 19 April 2021

Tony Jackman’s sticky chicken wings. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Honey and spice and good ol’ Mrs HS Balls’ peach chutney give these chicken wings plenty of flavour and a golden brown colour. They went down a treat at a Karoo stoepsit we went to the other day.

Stoepsit? It’s a Karoo thing. You invite a couple of friends over for a chin wag on your stoep while you watch the sun go down and tell stories of the derring-do of the veld and strange Karoo habits. You take a plate of “Karoo tapas”, which in my case was these oven-baked wings drenched in a sweetly sticky baste.

Sit, sip, eat, tell stories. That’s living.

Ingredients

Friends

A stoep

Whisky and wine

Stories

18 chicken wings

½ cup Mrs HS Balls peach chutney

½ cup honey

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp sriracha or other dry chilli mix

Olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 220℃.

Snip off the wing tips. (Freeze for a future chicken stock.)

In a bowl, mix the chutney, honey, lemon juice and spices (not the friends, you add them to the mix later) and salt. Douse the wings in it, massaging them with your hands.

Oil a baking tray. Place the wings side by side and drizzle over the remaining baste.

Bake until cooked to the bone, about 50 minutes to an hour. Turn the wings over after 25 minutes.

My gas oven being the temperamental creature that it is, they took up to an hour and 10 minutes to turn golden, but an electric oven will cook them a fair bit faster. Either way, they’re only done when cooked to the bone and beautifully browned. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PYROCENE CAPE

Apocalyptic fire reaps day of unforgiving destruction in Mother City

By Tiara Walters

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Stoepsit chicken wings

Tony Jackman
43 seconds ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS

Strange, we’ve seen this thing before: Break-in at offices of Zondo Commission is sign of panic as final deadline looms

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Judicial Service Commission hearings were a disturbing show of intimidation, impropriety and indecency
Professor Balthazar 12 hours ago
5 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

Podcasts

Nobody watches women’s sport – and other myths

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 15 hours ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Climate crisis and the Congo Basin: The planet’s future may ride on President Tshisekedi’s grip on the DRC

Phillip Van Niekerk
11 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Confronting COVID-19 and health inequalities

Wits School of Public Health
14 APR
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Wheels of Justice

Zapiro
14 hours ago

ANALYSIS

ANC’s personality politics: When the objectives of the individual override those of the party

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved