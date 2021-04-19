GROUNDUP

Video: The havoc and destruction of Cape Town’s fire

By Ashraf Hendricks 19 April 2021

Mostert’s Mill, a familiar site to so many Capetonians, has been destroyed. The sail lies on the ground. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Jagger library, which contains thousands of precious artworks, archives and books, has been reduced to rubble.

On 18 April 2021, a mountain fire destroyed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant in Cape Town. The flames later spread to the University of Cape Town damaging a number of buildings. The JW Jagger library with thousands of priceless artworks, archives and books was gutted. The iconic Mostert’s Mill was also destroyed. DM

See also: Images from Hell: the grim morning of Cape Town’s fire

 

Comments

