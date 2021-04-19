On 18 April 2021, a mountain fire destroyed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant in Cape Town. The flames later spread to the University of Cape Town damaging a number of buildings. The JW Jagger library with thousands of priceless artworks, archives and books was gutted. The iconic Mostert’s Mill was also destroyed. DM
