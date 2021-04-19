Newsdeck

South African Regulator Recommends Lifting J&J Vaccine Ban

By Bloomberg 19 April 2021
A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Photographer: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --South Africa’s health regulator asked the government to lift the pause on administering Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine provided certain conditions are met.

By Felix Njini
Apr 17, 2021, 10:39 PM – Updated on Apr 18, 2021, 9:46 AM
“These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder,” the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

South Africa halted J&J vaccines after health agencies on Tuesday called for their suspension in the U.S. The J&J shot is a key element to South Africa’s vaccination plan and has already been used to inoculate health workers, with no reported adverse effects. Drug maker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will manufacture the J&J vaccine in South Africa for wider use.

The government has been slow to rollout its vaccination program, and only 292,623 health-care workers had been inoculated with the J&J doses as of April 17. South Africa, which is the worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic on the continent, lags behind emerging market peers in vaccinations.

