South Africa

Nvidia Falls as U.K. Intervenes on $40 Billion Arm Deal

By Bloomberg 19 April 2021
Caption
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Nvidia Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on February 24.

Nvidia Corp. shares fell after the U.K. said it will intervene in the U.S. company’s $40 billion deal for British semiconductor designer Arm Ltd. on national security grounds.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to investigate the implications of the deal and make a report by midnight on July 30, according to a statement issued on Monday. Nvidia shares slid 1.8% as the market opened in New York.

The proposed acquisition of the U.K.’s most valuable tech company is already under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which will consider whether Arm might raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals. Arm is currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Nvidia has said it will keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge.

“We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues,” a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal.”

The DCMS noted that semiconductors are fundamental to a wide range of technologies but also underpin the U.K.’s critical national infrastructure and are found in defense and national security related technologies.

“We want to support our thriving U.K. tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

Read More: Nvidia’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Faces U.K. Merger Review

Arm’s neutral position as a supplier at the heart of the chipmaking industry has already raised concerns about the deal, because chipmaker Nvidia directly competes with Arm’s customers such as Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

In the U.S., the deal is under review by the Federal Trade Commission, which has opened an in-depth investigation of the merger and has sent information demands to third parties.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

GROUNDUP

Images from Hell: the grim morning of Cape Town’s fire

By GroundUp

DAILY MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Thuli Madonsela: The majority of South Africans feel democracy is not working for them

Janet Heard
23 hours ago
8 mins

PYROCENE CAPE: NEWSFLASH

‘Out-of-control’ blaze moves to Vredehoek, residents evacuated, one suspect arrested

Karabo Mafolo
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Strange, we’ve seen this thing before: Break-in at offices of Zondo Commission is sign of panic as final deadline looms
Marianne Thamm 22 hours ago
5 mins

By law Pluto remains a planet in New Mexico.

GROUNDUP

Video: The havoc and destruction of Cape Town’s fire

Ashraf Hendricks 5 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

Seriti deal shows just how badly Australia’s South32 wants to exit South Africa

Tim Cohen
21 hours ago
4 mins

PYROCENE CAPE

Apocalyptic fire reaps day of unforgiving destruction in Mother City

Tiara Walters
20 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Judicial Service Commission hearings were a disturbing show of intimidation, impropriety and indecency

Professor Balthazar
21 hours ago
5 mins

Podcasts

Nobody watches women’s sport – and other myths

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
18 APR
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved