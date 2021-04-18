PHOTO ESSAY

UCT burns: Mountain inferno wreaks havoc in Mother City

By Leila Dougan 18 April 2021

A firefighter battles the blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town campus on 18 April. A fire on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park raged out of control in strong winds and caused extensive damage to UCT and many buildings around the nearly 200-year-old university, founded in 1829. All students were evacuated from campus and several firefighters were injured. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

A fire ravaged parts of Cape Town on Sunday 18 April. Firefighters fought to contain the runaway veld fire which spread along the slopes of Table Mountain and gutted parts of Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town (UCT). UCT students have been evacuated from residences and a firefighter has been taken to hospital to be treated for burns, according to the City of Cape Town. The historic Mostert’s Mill in Mowbray was destroyed in the blaze.

Plumes of smoke billow from a fire sweeping over Philip Kgosana Drive towards Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town. The blaze destroyed parts of Rhodes Memorial and UCT. (Photo: Misha Jordaan / Gallo Images)
Firefighters battle the blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town campus. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)
A firefighter prepares to battle the blaze at the Jagger Library at UCT. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)
Smoke rises over the slopes of the Table Mountain National Park while a helicopter releases water to douse the blaze. (Photo: Misha Jordaan / Gallo Images)
A helicopter dumps water on the blaze at the University of Cape Town. A bushfire on the slopes of the Table Mountain National Park raged out of control in strong winds and caused extensive damage to the University of Cape Town and many buildings around the nearly 200-year-old university. Students were evacuated from campus and several firefighters were injured. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)
Firefighters at the blaze that destroyed the Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town campus. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)
Thick smoke blankets the University of Cape Town campus while firefighters battle the blaze. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Powering our way out of the carbon economy and into a green hydrogen future

By Ebrahim Patel

BOOK EXCERPT

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, by Bill Gates

The Reading List
15 APR
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Peacebuilding and conflict resolution in Africa must include impacts of climate crisis

Gugu Nonjinge
14 APR
4 mins

TURKISH POWERSHIPS – PART TWO

Hot gases, heated seawater and wonky figures point to environmental dangers of ‘floating kettles’

Tony Carnie
11 APR
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hydrogen mobility corridor: Sasol and Toyota boldly go in search of the Holy Grail of green fuel in SA
Sasha Planting 14 APR
5 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

OCEAN WATCH

Marine protected areas become more than ‘paper parks’ with improved management

Skyla Thornton for Roving Reporters 11 APR
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

New story of food waste management: A circular economy is reframing our ideas of dumping and donating

Ufrieda Ho
12 APR
5 mins

BOOK REVIEW

‘Islands of Abandonment: Life in the Post-Human Landscape’ – nature claws back its own

Ed Stoddard
13 APR
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Report shows spiralling toxic pollution levels turning Cape Town’s waterways into no-go areas

Steve Kretzmann
09 APR
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved