Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11-18 April 2021

By Daily Maverick 16 April 2021
Caption
Hordes of locals come to watch the sunset on Bakoven Rock in Camps Bay every evening.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

Don't want to see ads?

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

Maverick Citizen: Vaccine roll-out

Scientists criticise decision to suspend J&J vaccine in SA as ‘irresponsible and unethical’

By Mark Heywood

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Coded Bias

Tevya Turok Shapiro
2 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP & SPOTLIGHT

Continuing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘pause’ in South Africa will cost lives

GroundUp and Spotlight staff
4 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS ANALYSIS

When Indecency & Hatred came to town: It was Judicial Service Commission that brought politics, not the judges
Rebecca Davis 20 hours ago
7 mins

Saddam Hussein authored a best-selling romance novel. "Sabibah and the King" also spawned a 20-part series.

Maverick Citizen: Roll-out

Covid vaccine registration system to go live after 4pm for those over 60

Estelle Ellis 9 hours ago
6 mins

REFLECTION

Celicia Serenata: One of the lion-hearted

By her friends, work colleagues, and family
8 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Mantashe’s apparatchik-speak at Zondo Commission undermines Parliament

Marianne Merten
20 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Icasa’s superficial regulation amendments for sports broadcasting changes nothing

Craig Ray
5 hours ago
8 mins

SOCCER

Sundowns firm favourites to defend Nedbank Cup crown after Pirates demolition job

Yanga Sibembe
4 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved