Business Maverick

Gold Heads for Second Weekly Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Data

By Bloomberg 16 April 2021
Caption
A gold bar on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. While silvers jump to an eight-year high on Feb. 1 benefited many long-standing bulls on Wall Street, shop owners thousands of miles away in Dubais Gold Souk were far less euphoric. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Gold headed for a second straight weekly advance as bond yields retreated, with investors assessing economic data from the U.S.

The latest U.S. numbers show consumer demand boosting the recovery from the pandemic. Retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers. While production at U.S. factories increased in March by the most in eight months, it was softer than forecast as automakers continued to deal with shortages of semiconductors.
Gold heads for second straight weekly advance

After weeks of being confined to a narrow trading range, gold climbed Thursday to the highest since Feb. 26 amid the surge in Treasuries. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in bonds, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields. Bullion was also supported this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold was steady at $1,763.62 an ounce at 7:56 a.m. in Singapore, and is up 1.1% this week. Silver was little changed, while platinum gained. Palladium steadied after rising to the highest level in more than a year on Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is poised for a second weekly decline.

Don't want to see ads?
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

NUM demands 15% pay hike from Eskom and a doubling of housing allowance

By Ed Stoddard

Business Maverick

Seriti coal deal hangs in the balance

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
3 mins

South Africa

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years 

Ray Mahlaka
24 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

PARLIAMENT

Covid-19: Ex-chief justice to chair no-fault compensation fund, as health minister takes a swipe at manufacturers for vaccine delays
Marianne Merten 14 APR
4 mins

A vast dust cloud in the centre of our universe possesses a chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries and it smells like rum.

OPINIONISTA

Biden’s infrastructure plan: Realities of the modern economy call for a commonsense corporate tax

Alan J Auerbach 6 hours ago
3 mins

Blunders with Paul Theron

Going Back to ‘Normal’

Paul Theron
6 hours ago
< 1 min

MOTORING

Toyota Urban: Cruising its way up the charts

Melinda Ferguson
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The looming downside risks of global economic divergence – South Africa remains vulnerable

Sharon Wood
14 APR
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hydrogen mobility corridor: Sasol and Toyota boldly go in search of the Holy Grail of green fuel in SA

Sasha Planting
14 APR
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Post Office’s financial crisis worsens — it’s now technically insolvent

Ray Mahlaka
14 APR
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved