After weeks of being confined to a narrow trading range, gold climbed Thursday to the highest since Feb. 26 amid the surge in Treasuries. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in bonds, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields. Bullion was also supported this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish stance on monetary policy.
Spot gold was steady at $1,763.62 an ounce at 7:56 a.m. in Singapore, and is up 1.1% this week. Silver was little changed, while platinum gained. Palladium steadied after rising to the highest level in more than a year on Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is poised for a second weekly decline.
