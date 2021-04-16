“Favorable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars, driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter,” the company said in the statement. Earnings at the Mercedes cars & vans unit was 4.08 billion euros on the same basis, compared to consensus estimates of 3.54 billion euros.

Mercedes’ first-quarter global car sales climbed 22% to 581,270 units, with Daimler’s main division posting a 60% jump in China deliveries, it said earlier this month.

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., which is controlled by Daimler’s biggest shareholder, billionaire Li Shufu, surged as much as 8.1% in early Hong Kong trading Friday. Daimler shares have gained 30% this year.

Daimler will release full quarterly results April 23.