STREET TALK

Corruption is Killing Us (Video)

By Street Talk 15 April 2021

Image provided by Shadi Katane, student

'In South Africa, criminals are treated like royalty,' says Thembela Terra Dick. In life, they say 'it's all about who you know'. In South Africa, this is more true than we'd like to think. Corruption runs rife and is often deeper than family ties. During the lockdown, we saw over and over again how, if you knew the right person, you'd be looked after. Whether it's money, food parcels, or just paying your rates at the Post Office - by the look of things, if you want to survive, it's all about who you know.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

