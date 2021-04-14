World

Islamists kill at least eight in Nigeria’s Damasak, hundreds flee to Niger

By Reuters 14 April 2021
Caption
Nigerian troops clear a Boko Haram militant camp in northeast Nigeria. (Photo: EPA/STR)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, April 14 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamists attacked the northeast Nigerian border town of Damasak, killing at least eight people and causing hundreds to flee to neighbouring Niger, local officials and a resident said on Wednesday.

 

No group claimed responsibility but militant Islamist group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, carry out attacks in the northeast.

Some 2 million people have fled their homes and 30,000 have been killed since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009 aimed at creating an Islamic state in the region.

Nigeria, which has Africa’s biggest economy, faces a raft of security challenges. Authorities are grappling with the insurgency, a spate of school kidnappings in the northwest and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

The insurgents attacked Damasak, a few kilometres from the border with Niger, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, three soldiers speaking on condition of anonymity said.

“Ten residents were killed in attacks on Tuesday. Our people have fled to villages in Niger while some are trapped in the bush,” local government official Bukar Mustapha told Reuters on Wednesday. “Boko Haram men are still at Damasak,” he said.

Resident Mustapha Gashigar said eight people had been buried but other bodies had not been recovered, and 17 were seriously injured. He said hundreds of people had fled Damasak.

Two local government officials, who did not want to be named, said the insurgents shot sporadically with anti-aircraft guns mounted on vehicles.

A military spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment. A Borno state government spokesman did not respond to text messages and phone calls seeking comment.

Damasak was captured by Boko Haram in late 2014 but freed by troops from Nigeria and neighbouring states early the following year.

Boko Haram attained global notoriety for the kidnap of 270 girls from a school in the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014. Around 100 of the schoolgirls have never been found.

Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of the mass abduction. Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said in a statement he had not lost hope that those who were sill missing would return safely.

(Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CABINET CREDENTIALS

DA Western Cape chief Bonginkosi Madikizela does not have a BCom degree, as publicly claimed

By Rebecca Davis and Victoria O’Regan

PARLIAMENT

Covid-19: Ex-chief justice to chair no-fault compensation fund, as health minister takes a swipe at manufacturers for vaccine delays

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Confronting COVID-19 and health inequalities

Wits School of Public Health
3 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

About the Guptas: ‘What we know today, we didn’t know then,’ ANC’s Gwede Mantashe tells inquiry
Ferial Haffajee 8 hours ago
2 mins

Star Wars was the first major film to be dubbed in Navajo.

Sponsored Content

Why your employee benefits are more crucial now than ever

Alexander Forbes 2 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: A province at breaking point

Children with cancer wrapped in curtain as two public hospitals in Gqeberha run out of linen

Estelle Ellis
8 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Sassa claims it’s on target to clear Western Cape disability grant backlog

Liezl Human for GroundUp
8 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

‘Unrecognised’ Mfuleni settlement growing amid Covid hardships

Vincent Lali for GroundUp
8 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Putting COVID-related sleeplessness to bed

Litha Acino
13 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved