Business Maverick

Tinder Appoints Former Pizza Hut CMO Amid Push For Gen Z Users

By Bloomberg 13 April 2021
Caption
The Match Group Inc. Tinder dating application Photographer: Gaia Squarci/Bloomberg

Tinder has appointed a new chief marketing officer as part of an effort to attract new, younger users to its dating platform.

George Felix, a former marketing executive at Yum Brands Inc. who helped revive Pizza Hut and KFC, will assume the new role on April 26, a company spokesperson said.

Tinder, owned by Match Group Inc., and other dating apps including Bumble Inc. have tried to keep users interested amid pandemic-induced restrictions that have kept people at home swiping left and right to find new friends or romantic partners. As cities and businesses begin reopening and in-person socializing returns, Tinder is doubling down on Generation Z — which comprises over half of its user base — to maintain growth.

A key part of Felix’s mandate will be to engage and recruit more Gen Z users, according to a statement from the company on Monday. A recent study conducted by the dating-app showed nearly half of the Gen Z cohort had a video chat with a match during the pandemic and 40% plan to continue using video even when the pandemic is over. Gen Z is the newest generation and generally includes people born between 1997 and 2012.

“The possibilities for Tinder as a global brand are endless,” Felix said. “I’m thrilled to be joining during a time when a new generation is emerging to redefine relationships and the ways they want to meet new people.”

Felix will replace Tinder CMO Jenny Campbell who left the company in November and is now at Kate Spade & Co. Before Tinder, Felix served as CMO of Pizza Hut and director of marketing for KFC where he oversaw the popular “The Return of Colonel Sanders campaign.

Match Group commands a majority of the dating-app market share in the U.S. as the parent company of Hinge, OkCupid and Match.com.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Blyvoor gold mine remains shut, with no end in sight to labour impasse

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury flogs a dead loan guarantee scheme for another three months

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Opportunities for competitors: R80bn looking for a new home with closure of Absa Money Market Fund

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 43 mins ago

DELINQUENT FOR LIFE

Supreme Court of Appeal deals a crushing blow to former SAA chair Dudu Myeni
Justin Brown 7 hours ago
4 mins

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an ordained minister.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Anoj Singh quizzed on details of Eskom’s contract with McKinsey – particularly whether it indeed had one

Greg Nicolson 7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interim results: EasyEquities gathers momentum and says ‘we’re no Robinhood’

Stephen Gunnion
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa needs a creative bag of tricks to solve its skills shortage

Styli Charalambous
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Former CEO of the Road Accident Fund Eugene Watson faces rocky legal road after fraud allegations

Ray Mahlaka
11 APR
5 mins

DM168 INVESTIGATION

Lesotho’s ‘white gold’: Water, water everywhere … but not a drop to drink for local communities

Sechaba Mokhethi and Pascalinah Kabi
11 APR
13 mins

Sponsored Content

The rise of the green dragon

Old Mutual Investment Group
8 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved