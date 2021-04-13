GROUNDUP

National Arts Festival may go live again this year

By Loyiso Dyongman 13 April 2021

Nontsikelelo Ngandi standing outside her Homestay in Phumlani location. (Photo: Loyiso Dyongman)

Makhanda residents hoping for a better year following the Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions of 2020.

First published by GroundUp.

The National Arts Festival is planning some live shows in July, according to the festival’s public relations officer Sascha Polkey. The festival had to go virtual last year because of Covid-19, leaving vendors, artists and accommodation hosts out of pocket.

The 11-day event is an annual windfall for many low-income earners in Makhanda.

Polkey told GroundUp: “Talking to audiences and artists, there is definitely a deep hunger to see live performances again and many people have indicated anecdotal interest in coming to a live festival.

“We are planning to have some live shows in Makhanda within the month of July and these events will fall in line with the rapidly-evolving Covid-19 situation – as safety is our priority,” she said.

Nomathemba Moleli, who is 71, runs Moleli Homestay in the middle of Joza location. “Every year I know that I’m going to have money. I have so many things to do in this house with the money I get from the visitors during festival,” she says.

But last year was a “disaster”, she says. She lives on an old age grant with a grandchild she supports and her unemployed son.

She offers one double bedroom for R300 a night and two single bedrooms for R200 per person per night. The dining room and kitchen are communal. Booking is done through Kwam e-Makana Homestays.

Nontsikelelo Ngandi, owner of Ntsiki Homestay in Phumlani, rents out two single and two double bedrooms and provides breakfast. With the pandemic having wiped out business, the family depends on her daughter who sells homemade food from a caravan outside a tavern.

Poet Luphawu Mankayi, from Tantyi location, said thanks to the festival, where he has performed for over eight years, he always knew that money was going to come in.

“I get a lot of money during the festival,” said Mankayi. “To hear that this year things will open up a bit is great news.” He helps support his mother and two siblings.

Polkey said the festival organisers hoped that Kwam e-Makana and other local businesses will get better bookings with a return to a live festival.

“We do believe that we will be able to create something truly memorable and special with this year’s historic gathering,” she said.

Polkey said the festival organisers were “close to finalising” details and would make an announcement soon. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

South Africa suspends use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine, ‘hopefully for only a few days’

By Estelle Ellis

CABINET CREDENTIALS

DA Western Cape chief Bonginkosi Madikizela does not have a BCom degree, as publicly claimed

Rebecca Davis and Victoria O’Regan
34 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Parliament asked to act over Malema’s role in judicial interviews, given his disparaging comments about judges

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 32 mins ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Anoj Singh denies Guptas paid for Dubai travel — and that he met their alleged cast of cronies
Greg Nicolson 9 mins ago
6 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

Zuma Zoom leaks

ANC against the ropes ahead of testimony to Zondo Commission next week

Ferial Haffajee 1 hour ago
2 mins

SCA RULING

Zuma to pay back the money: Court’s legal costs order essential ‘to remedy the abuse of public resources’

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
5 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #23

How Prasa was looted and left for scrap

Open Secrets
1 hour ago
12 mins

PRIMATE CONFLICT

‘It’s like a bomb has been dropped’: Cape authorities pass the buck after well-known baboon is put to death

Christi Nortier
12 APR
9 mins

ANALYSIS

Discredited prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi booted from list of candidates for statutory body after intervention by DA MP

Marianne Merten
1 hour ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved