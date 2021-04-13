World

London police arrest man carrying axe on The Mall, no injuries

By Reuters 13 April 2021
Caption
A pedestrian stands on the Thames Path in view of Tower Bridge in the City of London, U.K., on Monday, March 8, 2021. Values in the U.K. capital should jump about 25% over the next five years, outpacing other European capitals, according to DWS researchers. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - London police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man who was carrying an axe on The Mall, a central road which connects Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar Square, adding that there were no reports of any injuries.

 

“Police officers were on patrol on The Mall at approximately 18:30 hrs on Tuesday 13 April when they spotted a man carrying an axe,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Armed officers were on duty nearby. They attended the scene where the male – believed to be in his 40s – was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon,” the statement added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Parliament asked to act over Malema’s role in judicial interviews, given his disparaging comments about judges

By Marianne Merten

CABINET CREDENTIALS

DA Western Cape chief Bonginkosi Madikizela does not have a BCom degree, as publicly claimed

Rebecca Davis and Victoria O’Regan
4 mins ago
4 mins

Zuma Zoom leaks

ANC against the ropes ahead of testimony to Zondo Commission next week

Ferial Haffajee
52 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 seconds ago

SCA RULING

Zuma to pay back the money: Court’s legal costs order essential ‘to remedy the abuse of public resources’
Marianne Thamm 5 hours ago
5 mins

"Drink moderately, for drunkeness neither keeps a secret nor observes a promise." ~ Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

UNACCOUNTABLE #23

How Prasa was looted and left for scrap

Open Secrets 36 mins ago
12 mins

ANALYSIS

Discredited prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi booted from list of candidates for statutory body after intervention by DA MP

Marianne Merten
38 mins ago
4 mins

TRIBUTE

To Graeme Bloch, who taught us to find our way by looking down at the ground and up at the stars

Western Cape Students Congress
31 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

The big buck stops with Jacob Zuma as court rules state will not pay legal fees for graft case

Victoria O'Regan
7 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 INVESTIGATION

Lesotho’s ‘white gold’: Water, water everywhere … but not a drop to drink for local communities

Sechaba Mokhethi and Pascalinah Kabi
11 APR
13 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved