“Police officers were on patrol on The Mall at approximately 18:30 hrs on Tuesday 13 April when they spotted a man carrying an axe,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
“Armed officers were on duty nearby. They attended the scene where the male – believed to be in his 40s – was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon,” the statement added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Franklin Paul)
"Drink moderately, for drunkeness neither keeps a secret nor observes a promise." ~ Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet