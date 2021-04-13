Business Maverick

Biden Team Eyes Potential Threat From China’s Digital Yuan

By Bloomberg 13 April 2021
Caption
Signage for the digital yuan, or E-CNY, at self check-out counter at supermarket in Shenzhen, China, Nov. 20, 2020.

The Biden administration is stepping up scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, with some officials concerned the move could kick off a long-term bid to topple the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Now that China’s digital-currency efforts are gathering momentum, officials at the Treasury, State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council are bolstering their efforts to understand the potential implications, the people said.

American officials are less worried about an immediate challenge to the current structure of the global financial system, but are eager to understand how the digital yuan will be distributed, and whether it could also be used to work around U.S. sanctions, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. A National Security Council spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

Don't want to see ads?

The People’s Bank of China has rolled out trial issuance of a digital yuan in cities across the country, putting it on track to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency. A broader roll-out is expected for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, giving the effort international exposure.

Many key details of the digital yuan are still in flux, including specifics on how it would be distributed. China’s recent establishment of a joint venture with SWIFT, the messaging nexus through which most cross-border settlements pass through today, suggests it is possible a digital yuan could work within the current financial architecture rather than outside of it.

U.S. officials are reassured that China’s intentions aren’t to use the digital yuan to evade American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. The dollar’s current dominance in cross-border transactions gives the U.S. Treasury the power to cut off much of a business or even a country’s access to the global financial system.

China’s officials have said the main intentions of the digital yuan are to replace banknotes and coins, to reduce the incentive to use cryptocurrencies and to complement the current private-sector run electronic payments system — dominated by Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay. The PBOC has been working for years on the digital yuan, also called the e-CNY, having set up a specialist research team in 2014.

China Trials Digital Yuan
Signage for the digital yuan, or E-CNY, at self check-out counter at supermarket in Shenzhen, China, Nov. 20, 2020.

Here’s How a Central Bank Digital Currency Could Work: Chart

​​“To provide a backup or redundancy for the retail payment system, the central bank has to step up” and provide digital-currency services, Mu Changchun, the director of the PBOC’s digital-currency research institute, said at an event last month.

Beyond seeking a backup to privately run e-payments, Chinese regulators have more broadly been expanding their oversight of the country’s digital champions. Ant Group was told by Beijing to become a financial holding company, which will be regulated more like a bank. China also imposed a $2.8 billion antitrust fine on Ant’s affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Read More: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by China

The PBOC is also examining the potential for using the digital yuan in cross-border payments, launching a project studying the issue with a unit of the Bank for International Settlements along with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Hong Kong’s monetary authority.

The Biden administration isn’t currently planning to take any action to counter longer-term threats from China’s digital currency, the people familiar with the discussions said. However, China’s plans have given renewed impetus to efforts to consider the creation of a digital dollar, they said.

Members of Congress have also been increasingly interested in a digital dollar, aware of China’s moves, and asked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue in hearings earlier this year.

Powell: Need for Digital Dollar Is an Issue for Congress, Public

Powell said in February the Fed was looking “very carefully” at a digital dollar. “We don’t need to be the first. We need to get it right.”

Yellen has signaled interest in research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from a lack of enthusiasm under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.

Yuan barely registers in global transactions

“It makes sense for central banks to be looking at” issuing sovereign digital currencies, she said at a virtual conference in February. Yellen said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the U.S. among low-income households.

A recent report from the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said the extent of the threat of any foreign digital currency to the dollar’s centrality in the global financial system “will depend on the regulatory rules that are established.”

China’s currency makes up little more than 2% of global foreign exchange reserves compared with nearly 60% for the U.S. dollar. Policy decisions, rather than technical developments, will also be necessary to push forward yuan internationalization, as China maintains a strict regime of capital controls.

China’s financial system is too “fragile and weak” to pose a real threat to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, according to Mark Sobel, U.S. chairman for the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

“At the end of the the day the markets have more confidence in the Fed” than China’s central bank, said Sobel, a former senior U.S. Treasury official for international matters.

Read More…
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Blyvoor gold mine remains shut, with no end in sight to labour impasse

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury flogs a dead loan guarantee scheme for another three months

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Opportunities for competitors: R80bn looking for a new home with closure of Absa Money Market Fund

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

DELINQUENT FOR LIFE

Supreme Court of Appeal deals a crushing blow to former SAA chair Dudu Myeni
Justin Brown 6 hours ago
4 mins

"Let no-one enter here who is ignorant of mathematics" ~ Plato

DAYS OF ZONDO

Anoj Singh quizzed on details of Eskom’s contract with McKinsey – particularly whether it indeed had one

Greg Nicolson 7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interim results: EasyEquities gathers momentum and says ‘we’re no Robinhood’

Stephen Gunnion
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa needs a creative bag of tricks to solve its skills shortage

Styli Charalambous
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Former CEO of the Road Accident Fund Eugene Watson faces rocky legal road after fraud allegations

Ray Mahlaka
11 APR
5 mins

DM168 INVESTIGATION

Lesotho’s ‘white gold’: Water, water everywhere … but not a drop to drink for local communities

Sechaba Mokhethi and Pascalinah Kabi
11 APR
13 mins

Sponsored Content

The rise of the green dragon

Old Mutual Investment Group
8 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved