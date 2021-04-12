This week marks the third annual World Art Day on 15 April. The day was declared by UNESCO to promote “the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art”. The International Association of Art is encouraging artists in 2021 to submit works on the theme “You’re not Alone” to be part of its virtual exhibition.
The rest of the week…
There will be a two-day virtual conference this week on scaling up African’s vaccine-manufacturing capabilities. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in conversation with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission. The conference will be the blueprint for how African Union members approach this project in future. Attend the conference here on Monday, 12 April and Tuesday, 13 April.
On Tuesday, 13 April, Right2Know will host a webinar on the role of the Information Regulator in enforcing the protection of personal information law in South Africa. The regulator’s Nomzamo Zondi will be in discussion with Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker of the Blash Sash and Thami Nkosi of Right2Know. Join the webinar here at 10am.
Later that day, experts in politics will discuss the lessons learnt in recovering assets lost to corruption in Angola and how these can be applied in Mozambique. The webinar is organised by Centro Para Democracia e Desenvolvimento Moçambique, a civil society organisation “working on deepening democracy and development in Mozambique”. Attend the webinar at 3pm here.
On Wednesday, 14 April, leading organisations such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organisation and UNESCO will discuss the ethical considerations of Covid-19 vaccination, with a focus on fair, equitable and timely allocation in Africa. Join here at noon. DM/MC
