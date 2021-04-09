A supporter of former Myanmar Ambassador to the UK Kyaw Zwar Minn cries as she stands outside the Myanmar Embassy on April 08, 2021 in London, England. Kyaw Zwar Minn the Myanmar ambassador to the UK slept outside the Myanmar embassy in London overnight after it was seized by allies of the country's new military regime and he was barred from entering. He was recalled as ambassador by the regime after publicly calling for the release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Thando Mahlangu (right) and Nqobile Masuku (left) at Boulders Shopping Centre on April 08, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. They met with The Boulders management today after Thando Mahlangu who was dressed in his traditional isiNdebele attire was asked to leave the shopping mall by the centre manager because he was dressed inappropriately last month. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A view of Pixar Pier at Disneyland Park on March 12, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland plans to reopen on April 30, 2021. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden wave beside a costumed Easter bunny from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 5, 2021. Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
South Koreans enjoy bbq inside plastic dome at “Waikiki Mmarket” as take measures to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 09, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A Thai woman reacts as she undergoes a nasal swab test for COVID-19 as an effort to curb the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic outside a closed nightclub in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A social worker takes a picture of a resident receiving cash aid on April 7,2021 in Manila, Philippines. Each resident is entitled to 1,000 pesos ($20), with a limit of 4,000 pesos ($80) per household. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A man cooks the Mopane Worms using firewood at his homestead on April 7, 2021 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. According to figures released by Zimstats, Zimbabwe’s severe food insecurity levels rose to 27% during the Covid-19 pandemic and the proportion of households facing moderate insecurity increased from 42 to 72 % during this period. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
People sweep tombs during Qingming Festival on April 3, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
A man picks up plastic bottles during a cleaning task in the Tagarete River which flows into Uru Uru Lake on April 7, 2021 in Oruro, Bolivia. Located 200 kilometers from Bolivian Capital La Paz and over the 3,500 meters above sea level, the Uru Uru lake is polluted by plastic bottles, bags and waste of San José mine. Around 500 police officers and residents of surrounding villages gathered for a cleaning plan to recover the waters of the lake and its tributaries. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Fire fed by petrol burns as youths clashed at the Peace Gate at the Springfield Road/Lanark Way interface on April 7, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Students protest for increased government funding for tertiary education at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on April 08, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A barefoot flagellant whips his bloodied back as penance outside a closed church, defying government orders to avoid religious gatherings and stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they commemorate Good Friday on April 2, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Fans hold up ‘DMX’ balloons during a prayer vigil outside of the White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, USA, 05 April 2021. Earl Simmons, who is better known by his professional name DMX, died at 50 on Friday 09 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
A man walks past a piece of urban art on a wall of a building in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Russian people pass by a poster with a portrait of the first USSR cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, that reads: ‘We are the first’ in St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 April 2021. Russia marks the 60th anniversary of the first human spaceflight on April 12. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Moscow municipal workers clean the Yuri Gagarin monument in preparation for Cosmonaut Day, the 60th anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s space flight, in Moscow, Russia, 09 April 2021. The monument is over 40 meters tall. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
People visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, 07 April 2021. Israel remembers the six million Jewish victims of Nazi Germany during World War II. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
An undated handout photo made available by the Zahi Hawass Center For Egyptology shows an archaeological discovery named the ‘Lost Golden City’ in Luxor, Egypt, issued 09 April 2021. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a 3,000 years old city in Luxor. EPA-EFE/Zahi Hawass Center For Egyptology
Kyrgyz horsemen participate in the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (goat dragging), a championship of the Chui region in the village of Sokuluk, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 30 March 2021. Kok-Boru is a game where players grab a goat carcass from the ground while riding their horses and try to score by placing it in their opponent’s goal. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Senior Corps de Ballet dancer Mahlatse Sachane performs during the final dress rehearsal for ‘Ballet and Beyond’ by Joburg Ballet at the Joburg Theater, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Models perform during the presentation of the Fall-Winter 2021/2022 collection of Maya Hansen fashion house at a show on the opening day of the 73rd Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2021. The fashion event runs from 08 to 11 April. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN
A model walks the runway at the Maya Hansen fashion show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid April 2021 at Ifema on April 08, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
A picture dated 16 October 2014 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, (R) walking among ceramic red poppies planted in memory of the British and Commonwealth dead from WWI in the moat at the Tower of London, in London, Britain (reissued 09 April 2021. Prince Philip has died aged 99. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
