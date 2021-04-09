World

Crossed Out – 10 April 2021

By Gonzo 9 April 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Newsflash: Covid-19

Registration for vaccines to open for all on 16 April, although supply will be ‘somewhat constrained’

By Estelle Ellis

OBITUARY

Tributes pour in for Graeme Bloch – an educationist and activist with an ‘insatiable curiosity’

Ayanda Mthethwa
2 mins ago
4 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

Tevya Turok Shapiro
25 seconds ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 mins ago

CRICKET

Another blow for Proteas as Temba Bavuma is ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
Craig Ray 27 mins ago
3 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

GROUNDUP

Workers given cold shoulder by CCMA and forced to pay for services that were once free

Masego Mafata and Liezl Human 48 mins ago
2 mins

Op-ed

Community Health Worker Day: Celebrating our frontline heroes

Ofentse Mboweni
1 hour ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Report shows spiralling toxic pollution levels turning Cape Town’s waterways into no-go areas

Steve Kretzmann
2 hours ago
6 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Inside Cabinet during Zuma’s Nkandla scandal

Rob Davies
17 hours ago
8 mins

FOOTBALL

It’s do or die for Kaizer Chiefs in CAF Champions League final fixture

Yanga Sibembe
1 hour ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved