Newsdeck

South Africa Signs Pfizer Deal in Boost to Vaccination Roll Out

By Bloomberg 8 April 2021
Caption
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in cold storage at the Covid-19 vaccination center inside France's national velodrome in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines district of Paris, France, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The French government aims to have immunized 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million in mid-May and 30 million mid-June -- slightly less than half of the total population. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --South Africa finalized a deal to receive 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE from mid-April, allowing the country to prepare for a broad roll-out of inoculations after a series of setbacks.

By Antony Sguazzin
Apr 6, 2021, 2:09 PM – Updated on Apr 6, 2021, 6:05 PM
Word Count: 296

The agreement had been delayed by contractual conditions demanded by Pfizer that aren’t in line with South Africa’s normal procurement policies, Anban Pillay, a deputy director general in the Department of Health, said by text message Tuesday. Those have now been resolved.

The deal comes as a boost to a country where inoculations have been limited to just over 250,000 health workers taking part in a study by Johnson & Johnson. That’s meant South Africa lags a number of its emerging-market peers as well as some other African countries.

J&J has agreed to supply more than 30 million doses of its vaccine candidate, which was approved for general use in South Africa last week. That and the Pfizer-BioNTech version will be used to kick-start the roll out after a decision not to use AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, which was found to offer little protection against mild forms of Covid-19 in a local trial.

Pfizer insisted that South Africa’s health and finance ministers personally sign the vaccine-supply pact, which includes indemnity clauses to protect the company against any future legal claims, according to correspondence between the ministers seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the National Treasury.

“Our discussions with the government in South Africa to provide access to the vaccine are still ongoing,” Pfizer said in an emailed response to questions. “These discussions are confidential and we are therefore unable to divulge any details at the moment.”

Pfizer will deliver vaccines every quarter, Pillay told the Business Day newspaper, which reported the signing of the deal earlier.

(Updates with Pfizer’s comment in sixth paragraph.)
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Whose Money Is It Anyway? Gauteng treasury admits to R259m ‘miscalculation’

By Mark Heywood

TGIFOOD

Throwback Thursday: Welsh Rarebit

Tony Jackman
2 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Adam Habib is no racist; he should be reinstated at Soas University of London without delay

Thuli Madonsela, Justice Malala, Palesa Morudu and Barney Pityana
15 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 55 seconds ago

ZAPIRO

Pandemic Games
Zapiro 19 mins ago

Don't believe Han Solo's evasion of Empire TIE Fighters. There are many miles of vacuum space between each asteroid in a field.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mordor at the gates: The ploy to strip-mine Selati Game Reserve

Kevin Bloom 13 hours ago
7 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK ignored Chechnya war crimes to push BP’s oil interests as it worked to get Vladimir Putin elected in 2000

Matt Kennard
4 hours ago
8 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Pfizer vaccines are coming: Here’s how South Africa could prepare its cold chain

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
15 hours ago
7 mins

BOILING POINT

ANC must ‘confront the RET’s degenerative political whirlwind’, urges Northern Cape premier

Ferial Haffajee
15 hours ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar launches flavour-packed delectable autumn/winter menu

The Grillroom and Sushi Bar
6 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved