Newsdeck

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India’s SSI, pivots to J&J

By Reuters 8 April 2021
Caption
It is imperative that government and private sector continue to work together to expedite the roll-out of vaccinations across the country. (Photo: Facebook)

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The institute will still supply the AstraZeneca vaccine to Africa through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, John Nkengasong told reporters, but the African Union would seek additional supplies from Johnson & Johnson.

The statement comes the day after European and British medicine regulators said they had found possible links between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and reports of very rare cases of brain blood clots, but they reaffirmed its importance in protecting people.

Nkengasong said the possible link had nothing to do with the African Union’s decision. The bloc of 55 member states shifted its efforts to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said, citing the deal signed last week to secure up to 400 million doses beginning in the third quarter of this year.

Don't want to see ads?

“…It was just a clear understanding of how not to duplicate efforts with the Serum Institute, so that we compliment each other rather than duplicate efforts,” he said. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Whose Money Is It Anyway? Gauteng treasury admits to R259m ‘miscalculation’

By Mark Heywood

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK ignored Chechnya war crimes to push BP’s oil interests as it worked to get Vladimir Putin elected in 2000

Matt Kennard
3 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mordor at the gates: The ploy to strip-mine Selati Game Reserve

Kevin Bloom
12 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 mins ago

OP-ED

Adam Habib is no racist; he should be reinstated at Soas University of London without delay
Thuli Madonsela, Justice Malala, Palesa Morudu and Barney Pityana 14 hours ago
4 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

BOILING POINT

ANC must ‘confront the RET’s degenerative political whirlwind’, urges Northern Cape premier

Ferial Haffajee 14 hours ago
2 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Pfizer vaccines are coming: Here’s how South Africa could prepare its cold chain

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
14 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar launches flavour-packed delectable autumn/winter menu

The Grillroom and Sushi Bar
5 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry takes shape – committee members named

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Three DA heavyweights face off for Cape Town mayoralty

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved