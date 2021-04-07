Crime in the Western Cape “remains stubborn”, Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned 197 additional SAPS officials who have been sent to the province’s crime hotspots.
Speaking in Belhar, Cape Town on Wednesday, he told the officials they were the most valuable resource to reduce crime.
“It’s important that everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel to make sure that the people of this place also enjoy peace,” he added.
The latest quarterly crime statistics – released in February 2021 and covering October and December 2020 – showed a 11.2% increase in murders reported in the Western Cape, compared with 6.6% nationally.
Between October and December 2019 there were 1,020 murders reported in the Western Cape. In the same period last year there were 1,134.
To address this the 197 officials have been deployed to the Khayelitsha, Delft, Kraaifontein, Nyanga, Harare and Philippi East precincts. These areas are in the top 30 police stations that reported the most contact crimes across the country. Contact crimes include murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery and sexual offences.
At the time Cele said the statistics exposed gaps in certain policing categories, along with policing shortcomings in certain provinces.
When the latest crime statistics were released, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the numbers were “deeply concerning” and called on Cele to address underresourced police stations in the areas where most contact crimes were reported. DM
