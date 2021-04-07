World

Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card v Lille

By Reuters 7 April 2021
Caption
Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain shoots as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 12, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

April 7 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been suspended for their next two Ligue 1 matches after he was sent off in Saturday's 1-0 league loss to Lille, the Disciplinary Commission of the French professional league (LFP) said on Wednesday.

Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo, who reacted with a foul-mouthed rant and was also shown a red card, as Lille leapfrogged PSG to grab a three-point lead in Ligue 1.

The LFP handed Neymar a three-match suspension but said one game would be suspended, meaning the Brazilian will miss Saturday’s trip to Strasbourg and St Etienne’s visit the following weekend.

The LFP added that Djalo would be banned for two games, with one match to be suspended.

Neymar, who was making his first Ligue 1 start in over two months, has been sent off three times in his last 15 Ligue 1 appearances stretching back to the end of last season. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Public protector stumped again as court denies leave to appeal Ivan Pillay early retirement judgment

By Greg Nicolson

Maverick Life

Something for the forever: Lukhanyo Mdingi on weaving friendship into his latest collection, Coutts

Malibongwe Tyilo
20 FEB
9 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Lindiwe Sisulu yet to deliver R600-million rent relief

Liezl Human for GroundUp
4 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OP-ED

Vote-buying and branch-stacking: Is it possible to solve the problem of the ANC leadership election process?
Pierre De Vos 22 hours ago
8 mins

"The past is always tense; the future perfect." ~ Zadie Smith

South Africa

Challenge to the constitutionality of ‘outdated’ Copyright Act heads to court

Linda Daniels 5 hours ago
5 mins

SPOTLIGHT

SA piloting mobile X-rays to boost asymptomatic TB detection

Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight
6 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Anarchic but respectful: Remembering the great integrity and passion of Jonathan Ball

Benjamin Trisk
7 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSFLASH

‘Put your shoulder to the wheel,’ Cele urges 197 cops sent to Cape crime hotspots

Karabo Mafolo
6 hours ago
< 1 min

MASTERS MEMORY

The 2021 Masters marks decade since Schwartzel stunned the golfing world at Augusta

Craig Ray
6 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved