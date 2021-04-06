Business Maverick

Yellen to Urge Global Minimum Company Tax to Stop Venue-Hopping

By Bloomberg 6 April 2021
Caption
Janet Yellen, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Federal Reserve officials followed through on an expected interest-rate increase and raised their forecast for economic growth in 2018, even as they stuck with a projection for three hikes in the coming year. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will argue Monday for a global corporate minimum tax rate as she pushes President Joe Biden’s plans to raise levies on U.S. companies, a person familiar with her remarks said.

Yellen’s comments, reported earlier by Axios, are part of an effort to prevent companies from seeking locations with lower taxes as the administration seeks higher levies on American firms to help pay for a $2.25 trillion infrastructure program.

“Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger-and-acquisition bids,” Yellen will say in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government.”

Yellen will say the U.S. is working with G-20 nations to find an appropriate minimum “that can stop the race to the bottom.” The U.S. is involved in talks led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with about 140 countries to develop a global agreement on minimum levies, but participants haven’t yet reached a deal.

QuickTake: How Biden Would Corral Billions in Overseas Profits

Biden’s plan, unveiled last week, includes raising the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%. It was lowered from 35% under President Donald Trump. The Biden administration is also seeking a 21% global minimum tax, which would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.

“Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity,” Yellen will say.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gauteng’s Blyvoor mine reboot hits a violent snag after union leader’s murder

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARS Covid Collection: Taxman collects R38bn more than Budget forecast

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The strange and wonderful ways people think about money

Sasha Planting
12 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 ANALYSIS

JSE curves upwards on the back of global recovery, but how long can the rally continue?
Stephen Gunnion 12 hours ago
7 mins

Despite receiving a knighthood from the Queen, Bill Gates cannot use the title "Sir" due to his being American.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Days of wine by the barrel are drying up for South Africa’s farmers and vinters

Rebecca Pitt 7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twist of fate: Big play by big shot Kate Bingham pays off for UK in Battle Vaccine

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

State and forestry industry lock horns over water laws in wake of pulp sector’s plantation plans

Tony Carnie
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nigeria’s oil refineries are a mess and symbolise the country’s descent into corruption and waste

Azubuike Ishiekwene
6 hours ago
6 mins

Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique

Total decides on total recall of all staff from troubled Afungi gas project

Peter Fabricius
02 APR
4 mins

SPECIAL REPORT

5G opens the gates for surveillance on steroids

Heidi Swart
5 hours ago
14 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved