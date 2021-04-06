World

Prince Harry and Meghan’s first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

By Reuters 6 April 2021
Caption
epa09055934 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a 'meet the people walk' at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018 (reissued 06 March 2021). US channel CBS will air an interview with Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, 07 March. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.

Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called “Heart of Invictus” and serve as an executive producer through the couple’s Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

The series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix said.

Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said. The duo produced the Oscar-winning short documentary “The White Helmets” about a rescue group in Syria.

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry – who served as a soldier in Afghanistan – for military personnel wounded in action.

The couple, who has been in the news following an interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September. (https://reut.rs/3morrTQ)

Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after making a final split with the British royal family. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Angus MacSwan)

